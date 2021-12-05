‘Why is She Still Harboring Over This’: Janet Hubert Causes a Stir After Cryptically Revealing She’s Been Hospitalized in a Post Mentioning ‘Anger’ Towards Former Feud With Will Smith 

Janet Hubert, the beloved original Aunt Viv on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has fans perplexed about her well-being after revealing she’s been hospitalized.

Hubert used a cryptic social media post accompanied with a photo of her and former co-star Will Smith on Dec. 4 to say she was receiving unspecified medical care. The post also referred to making peace with those who have wronged you, such as the peace she and Smith made with their reconciliation last year.

Will Smith reunites with Janet Hubert for the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

“Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong ad you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have,” wrote the Julliard trained actress.

She continued, “Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost, Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives PEACE OUT!”

The post, which fans found confusing and startling, was ultimately deleted from Hubert’s Instagram page but not before becoming a topic of discussion. “First Uncle Phil now the real Aunt Viv [yellow heart] [crying emoji],” wrote one person, seemingly concerned that Hubert may be nearing her last days. “We been telling you for years that angry energy ain’t good for you. But hope you get better,” wrote another.

Others, however, questioned why Hubert would “drag” Smith’s name into the mix when they publicly appear to be on much better terms. “They have done the healing process and all the loving and everything already..why is she still harboring over this” commented one person. Another wrote, “She should have been got therapy for this years ago..it’s like Will got a hold of her for life.”

After nearly 30 years of Hubert publicly blaming Smith for the stagnation of her career, the former co-stars reconciled while taping a special “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion. For the first time in 27 years Hubert and Smith sat down and hashed out her exit from the 1990s sitcom, as well as addressed the reasons she felt the “King Richard” actor was responsible for the suffering she endured for years.

Hubert even attended Smith’s New York book tour stop to promote his memoir “Will” in November. The rapper-actor publicly thanked Hubert for helping him to open the door to healing. She received a two-minute standing ovation. The praise was returned when Hubert publicly applauded Smith for his performance as tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams’ father.





