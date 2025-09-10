‘She Wanted That to Happen’: Former ’16 & Pregnant’ Star Farrah Abraham’s Barely-There Beach Look Has Fans Staring at What’s Hanging Out

Former “16 & Pregnant” star Farrah Abraham doesn’t mind baring skin for money, but apparently it doesn’t bother her to do it for free either.

Spotted at a Los Angeles beach on Sept. 7, the reality star gave an unguarded peek while rocking a skimpy swimsuit that showed off her cosmetic enhancements.

Abraham, who rose to fame on MTV’s series about teen moms and has a 16-year-old daughter, Sophia, clearly isn’t shy about flaunting her enhanced figure.

(Photo: @farrahabraham/Instagramc)

In the photograph spread shared by TMZ, Abraham wore a bright orange bikini, paired with a sheer, cropped, long-sleeved top and classic bottoms that had straps tied on each side.

While smiling in a couple of the photos, the content creator held her phone out as if she were either taking pictures of herself or talking to someone. In one, she took a stroll in the actual water. But as she was walking, Abraham’s bust appeared to be spilling out of the bottom of her shirt despite her see-through cover-up.

At first glance, the look might have appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction. However, a third photo of her actually posing for the photographer paints another picture.

In that shot, the 34-year-old stood up against a white rail one her foot propped on a surfboard. Even in that picture, Abraham didn’t appear to make any efforts to fix her shirt and cover her bosom or her backside, which hung out of her bikini bottoms as well.

Fans made their remarks about the photos on TMZ’s Facebook post.

One person said, “Well it’s not like she doesn’t have thousands of photos on the internet of her … I’ll bet she makes her daughter proud.”

A second person typed, “Come on man there’s enough plastic in the ocean already.”

Another wrote, “Anything for attention. Literally Anything. Gross.”

Abraham seems to live by the phrase “if you got it, flaunt it.” After “16 and Pregnant,” she continued on in the spin-off series “Teen Mom,” which documented her journey as a teen mother. The show followed her experiences with motherhood, her relationship with her mother, and the challenges of raising her daughter, Sophia.

Since her days on the show, Abraham has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures and often flaunts the results. She started her journey with cosmetic surgery in 2010, the year after she joined the “Teen Mom” television franchise. She decided to get a breast augmentation, and three years later she had a rhinoplasty and chin implant.

The social media influencer starred in all four seasons of Teen Mom (2009–2012). After the series concluded, she remained a prominent media figure, appearing in tabloids, reality series, and releasing her memoir, “My Teenage Dream Ended.”

But she didn’t stop there. Over the years, Abraham’s appearance has drastically changed and many online have noticed. According to the Daily Mail, she’s had three corrections on her breasts, injections in rear, as well as fillers in her cheeks and lips.

She told the outlet that she has no regrets about spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on her body. For her, it’s all been “preventative” measures against aging.

Abraham said she even gets a microneedling procedure done to keep her skin together.

She opened up about it on PageSix’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast and said, “Morpheus face. I’m really working through that right now. No matter if I’ve had the fat under my chin sucked up from a plastic surgeon, I’m still doing morpheus under there to keep it tight. It’s like, you’ve done all this work in your 20s but no matter what your skin is just kinda, boop, boop, boop, it just does its weird thing.”

Morpheus8 is a cosmetic device that uses radio-frequency energy to target fat and tighten skin, leaving it with a smoother, more youthful appearance.

