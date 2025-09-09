‘Sooo True!!’: After Trump’s Top Officials Nearly Came to Blows at Dinner, the Internet Roasted Them with a Brutal Nickname That Went Viral Fast

A private dinner for senior Trump administration officials in Georgetown exploded into a shouting match last week when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened to physically attack Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, warning, “I’m gonna punch you in your f—ing face.”

The spectacle only made it easier for critics to paint President Donald Trump’s inner circle as chaotic, classless, and desperate for his attention.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) is joined by (L-R) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as they meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The tense clash popped off Wednesday night at the Executive Branch, a private club in Washington co-owned by Republican megadonor Omeed Malik. The dinner doubled as a birthday party for venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, host of the conservative “All-In” podcast.

Roughly 30 Cabinet officials were in attendance, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, and Medicare and Medicaid chief Mehmet Oz.

Bessent didn’t come to celebrate.

Witnesses told Politico that during the cocktail hour, Bessent walked up to Pulte breathing fire and accused him of backstabbing. “Why the f— are you talking to the president about me? F— you,” he said. “I’m gonna punch you in your f—ing face.”

‘She Looks Like She’s Ready to Cry’: Karoline Leavitt Visibly Rattled, Nearly Curses as Reporter Presses Her on Trump and the Files That Won’t Go Away

Bessent then told Malik, “It’s either me or him. You tell me who’s getting the f— out of here.” He followed up with another challenge directed at Pulte: “We could go outside.”

When Pulte asked if the two could “talk,” Bessent snapped back, “No. I’m going to f—ing beat your a–.”

Malik intervened to break it up, according to Politico. Both men later sat at opposite ends of the dinner table as the party continued without further incident.

CNN’s @MrShermichael Singleton on the Scott Bessent vs. Bill Pulte fight: “I mean, look, I like Bessent a whole lot more because if you’re working with a colleague and the colleague is going to the boss and badmouthing you and talking crap about you, then you need to go and check… pic.twitter.com/8m6IAftUb0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 8, 2025

Accounts differ on whether Bessent or Pulte initiated the confrontation, but the episode underscored simmering tensions between two of Trump’s top economic appointees.

Either way, the fiasco quickly became fodder for readers particularly on MSN.

“In a nutshell: This is how far we’ve fallen as a nation. No manners. No respect. No impulse control. No thought for the people around them,” Clark Farent noted.

Vicky had a nickname for Trump’s squad that quickly went viral. “I said back around January that this administration would be like the Three Stooges, only with more stooges. Not wrong, was I? (Not bragging either, it was pretty obvious.)”

Jo An Fry had a hiliarious spin that offered a nickname for both the president and his admin, “We have a government run by immature, pathetic bullies who are only concerned with being the master bully’s favorite. We are at another low point in U.S. history that is a threat to everything this country was meant to be.”

Another poked fun at Trump’s insistance to push the national guard in cities to quell violence. “So that’s where the DC violence was that we’ve heard so much about. Where was that fearsome military presence when needed?” That one landed well with readers, “Good one, thats funny!” and “SOOO TRUE LOL”

In May, Trump had tasked Bessent, Pulte, and Commerce Secretary Lutnick with developing a plan to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the mortgage-finance giants that back trillions in U.S. home loans.

According to four Trump insiders who spoke with Politico, Pulte has assumed a more aggressive role in shaping the initiative in recent weeks, sparking friction with Bessent.

The two men have also disagreed on broader economic issues. Pulte has drawn notice for firing more than 100 staffers at Fannie and Freddie and for initiating investigations into Trump political enemies, while Bessent has sought to act as a stabilizing influence in the White House.

It was Pulte who issued a criminal referral last month accusing Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud — claiming she listed two separate homes as her primary residence — as a cover for Trump to attempt to fire her.

Neither Bessent, Pulte, Malik, nor the White House commented on the alleged dinner incident.

The Georgetown dinner fracas is not the first time Bessent’s temper has allegedly erupted.

In April, he was involved in a West Wing shouting match with tech billionaire Elon Musk, then head of the Department of Government Efficiency, over who should select the new IRS commissioner.

Witnesses said Bessent screamed “F— you! F— you! F— you!” at Musk within earshot of Trump. Musk, for his part, called Bessent a “total fraud.”

According to Steve Bannon, Musk then rammed his shoulder into Bessent “like a rugby player,” prompting others to get between them. Musk later appeared in the Oval Office sporting a black eye on his final day leading the DOGE unit.

That might explain the black eye. — David Shapiro (@DavidShapiro98) June 7, 2025

Asked about it by reporters, Musk claimed the injury came from his 5-year-old son. “I was just horsing around with Lil’ X. And I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face.’ And he did,” Musk joked. “Turns out, even a 5-year-old punching you in the face actually [leaves a mark].”

In August, Bessent flatly denied responsibility, telling Bloomberg: “I can 100 percent say I did not give him the black eye.”

The Treasury Department and Musk’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.