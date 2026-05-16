A Texas Man Was So Determined to Keep People Out of His Driveway He Blocked It With Trash Cans — Then a Family Made a Wrong Turn and He Opened Fire

A man is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he opened fire on a father and his 13-year-old daughter because they turned around in his driveway.

Houston police say the homeowner, Seth Daigre, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Seth Daigre is accused of opening fire at a father and daughter.

A woman, who asked KTRK not to identify her, said her son-in-law and granddaughter had just left her house when they used the driveway next door to turn around.

According to police, that’s when Daigre came outside and began arguing with the man.

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“My daughter tried to de-escalate the situation by saying, ‘It’s not that serious, sir, ‘” the woman told KTRK. “’Oh yes, it is.’ Next thing I know, he’s brandishing a weapon, firing.”

Neighbors told KTRK they heard more than a dozen gunshots as Daigre shot at the car.

Officers said they found a bullet in the front passenger’s seat where the 13-year-old was sitting, and another lodged in the back of the car.

“She’s gonna be traumatized for a long time,” the victim’s grandmother told KTRK.

According to police, Daigre admitted to shooting at the car, but when he was asked why he didn’t call police, KTRK says he said it was because he “had a lot going on.”

Daigre has no criminal history in Texas.

According to his LinkedIn page, discovered by Atlanta Black Star, Daigre is the lead power generation technician at TerraVici Drilling Solutions in Houston.

Daigre has owned the house on Willbriar Lane since 2016. His neighbors told KTRK that during that time, he had gone to great lengths to prevent people from turning around in his driveway, including blocking it with trash cans.

It’s unclear why Daigre is so adamant about keeping people out of his driveway.

The victim’s grandmother says that’s not an excuse to shoot at someone.

“I’m sorry to hear that, but I mean, you know, we might not like that it’s raining one day. What you gonna do? Curse God?” she told KTRK.

Daigre is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. According to jail records, Daigre is still in jail with a $80,000 bond.