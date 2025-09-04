‘Help, This Part Is Taking Me Out!’: Newsom Fires Back at JD Vance’s Fox News Attack With Nickname So Brutal Even MAGA Didn’t Know How to Respond

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting under the skin of the MAGA world and its top henchmen President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Vance complained this during an interview on Fox News that Newsom is “trying to be a fake, carbon copy of Donald Trump.”

“He’s not trying to be Gavin Newsom, whoever that is. He’s trying to be a fake, carbon copy of Donald Trump and it just doesn’t work,” Vance insisted during a Aug. 28 sit-down on the “Will Cain Show.”

“You can’t, you can’t mimic the king. You can’t mimic the master,” the sycophant proclaimed.

“You ought to just go and be yourself. And I think the American people would like that a lot more than a cheap imitation of the President of the United States,” Vance pontificated.

Vance’s criticism Thursday comes weeks after Newsom started posting on social media using Trump’s rambling writing style of all caps, calling political opponents nicknames and signing off with his initials.

And Newsom did not disappoint following Vance’s complaints. He fired off another hilarious post in Trumpian style putting “J.D. ‘JUST DANCE’ VANCE” in his place.

“J.D. ‘JUST DANCE’ VANCE, WHO NOBODY LIKED UNTIL TRUMP PICKED HIM OUT OF THE ‘BARGAIN BIN’ IN THE WALMART CLEARANCE SECTION, WENT ON FOX TO TRASH ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AMERICA’S MOST POPULAR GOVERNOR,” Newsom wrote.

“THE DANCING QUEEN CAN’T STOP! I LIVE RENT-FREE IN HIS HEAD (VERY TINY SPACE, ALMOST NO ROOM WITH ‘THE COUCH’). HE IS VERY WEAK… THE GUY CAN’T RUN, TAKES MORE “VACATIONS” THAN ANY VICE PRESIDENT IN HISTORY (AND WE’VE HAD SOME LAZY ONES!), GOT CAUGHT TAKING PHOTOS IN THE BATHROOM (VERY SICK!) AFTER APPLYING HIS EYELINER AND WEARS A COMMUNIST RED SHIRT. PERFECT, SINCE ‘CHAIRMAN TRUMP’ NOW OWNS INTEL AND TELLS HIM WHAT TO WEAR,” the governor continued.

“WHY DOES FOX AIR THIS NONSENSE? THEY EDIT THE TAPES, AND EVEN TRY TO MAKE HIM LOOK ‘SMART,’ BUT HE IS A TOTAL JOKE. FOX SHOULD BE ASHAMED. STOP GIVING AIRTIME TO A TOTAL LOSER. HIS TIME WOULD BE BETTER SPENT PRACTICING FOR HIS SOON “DEBUT” ON DANCING WITH THE STARS. EVERYONE’S LAUGHING AT HIM, BELIEVE ME! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN”

This was a day Vance needed to stay off social media as they an absolute field day with a slew of memes of mockery.

“They are pissed that someone sounds just as stupid as Trump. It’s truly mind blowing,” another Threads user chimed in.

“The triggered MAGA commenting here makes these kinds of posts even funnier, which I’m not sure how is possible considering they are as funny as it gets. Please MAGA, keep replying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” joked another clearly amused user.

“JD Vance just got rolled and smoked by Gavin Newsom. 🤣, chuckled one user.

“While Trump’s blustering buffoonery exposes him as a feeble fraud desperately clinging to faded glory, Newsom’s razor-sharp satire dismantles the MAGA facade with unyielding wit and unassailable truth, proving California’s governor is the true titan of American leadership,” Dr. Cole posted on X.

“Help this part is taking me out 😂: “THE GUY CAN’T RUN, TAKES MORE “VACATIONS” THAN ANY VICE PRESIDENT IN HISTORY (AND WE’VE HAD SOME LAZY ONES!), GOT CAUGHT TAKING PHOTOS IN THE BATHROOM (VERY SICK!) AFTER APPLYING HIS EYELINER AND WEARS A COMMUNIST RED SHIRT. “

The user’s post referenced a short viral clip of Vance running while at a zoo.

Newsom’s post generated over 5,000 comments and hundreds were from MAGA suffering a pure meltdown while repeating the same takes over and over.

“You think you’re really doing something with these retarded posts but it just makes you look like a f****** pathetic loser. And yes, random twink staffer, I DO get it. I get it all too well, you’re just not funny,” said one riled up X user.

Newsom has been trolling Trump on social media for weeks, tearing a page out of Trump’s own MAGA playbook and mocking the President’s social media style.

It seems to be working, too, as Trump has become more and more defensive, lashing out repeatedly at Newsom and has now enlisted “Just Dance Vance” to try and help him beat back Newsom, who has seen his numbers rising in the polls ever since he adopted Trump’s brash social media style.