‘Whoa!’: Child Star from ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ and ‘Fuller House’ Stuns Fans, Looks Unrecognizable After Losing More Than 100 Pounds

Larcom shared the photographs on Instagram on Sept. 5, and the 21-year-old former “Fuller House” star lost an impressive 130 pounds. The transformation is amazing, and fans were in awe of the once 300-pound actor’s new muscular build.

Former “Fuller House” star Trevor Larcom has transformed his physique since his child actor days. (Photo: @trevorlarcom/Instagram)

The former child actor captioned his post on Instagram, writing, “I did this through hard work and discipline and you can too! I appreciate all of the press my story has been getting…”

Larcom posed in a black T-shirt in the after picture paired with black pants, while flexing his muscles on one arm. The before photograph shows him as a youngster while sporting a pale blue tuxedo.

His fans loved the post and shared their remarks in the comment section. “Whoa,” noted one.

One fan wrote, “Omg you look soooo good now!!” Another fan replied, “Congrats bro! Always have been a favorite from ‘Fuller House’ lol.”

2022 vs. 2024 vs. 2025. (Photos: @ trevorlarcom/Instagram)

“I don’t care what anyone says, he has always been handsome and I’m just happy he is proud of who he is,” added one fan. After another fan responded, “Good job g,” Larcom replied to the fan with thanks. “ty g,” he wrote. The “Thunder Force” actor also shared a post on June 23 that showcased his amazing transformation.

The post was captioned, “free me (third swipe),” and he is wearing an orange prison-like jumpsuit in the before shots. The after pics give fans a look at the muscle work he’s accomplished on his back.

Larcom told People that he initially lost 50 pounds when he began his transformation, but he gained the weight back before he made some lifestyle changes, such as monitoring what he ate and watching the amount of calories and macronutrients in his food. He was motivated to lose the weight after his 18th birthday when he saw his scale hit the 300-pound mark.

“I always struggled with food,” he said. “I overate. I always ate the wrong things. I loved sugary sodas, things like that. Everything that’s not good for your body that would make someone overweight. I turned 18 and saw 300 pounds on the scale, and I wanted to make a big change. A change that was substantial, a change that would last me the rest of my life.”

Larcom also noted that he did not use GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro or Ozempic to take the weight off. Instead, he lost the weight by drastically changing what he ate and through exercise, per E! News.

“I got accused of being on Ozempic,” he said. “And I got accused of being on ‘roids. So, I got my first ‘roid accusation, not my first Ozempic accusation, but I got two accusations too…Calorie deficit. High protein. Lift. Walk. Repeat,” he said on TikTok. “I lost 130 lbs doing this.”

Larcom is trying to help his fans and social media followers get healthy and shares videos of himself grocery shopping. In one video, he showed his followers what he bought, including six packages of lettuce, fat-free and sugar-free products, fruit, and extra lean ground beef.

The former child star responded in another TikTok video to people who claimed he was “milking” his impressive weight loss.

“People saying that I’m milking my weight loss, I’m milking my glow up,” he stated. “I’m going to be completely honest. I’m not doing this for anything other than to help you guys, to motivate you guys and show you it’s possible. And I’m not gonna stop doing that.”