‘Good for Him’: Fat Joe’s Jaw-Dropping 250-Pound Weight Loss Leaves Fans Speechless

“Flow Joe” recording artist Fat Joe stunned his fans while attending the Toronto premiere of “Killing Castro.” The rapper – whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena — was seen looking considerably slimmer at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 4.

According to Parade, the hip-hop artist has lost 250 pounds, and Fat Joe showed off his new physique while posing on the Red Carpet with “At Midnight” actor Diego Boneta.

Fat Joe recently attened the “Killing Castro” premiere in Toronto and showed off his slimmed-down physique. (Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic and Getty Images)

The “Make It Rain” rapper also shared several pictures of the event on Instagram. Fat Joe sported a white cardigan with dark blue trim paired with a diamond chain and dark blue pants at the premiere.

Fat Joe congratulated the director of “Killing Castro,” Eif Rivera, in the post, which was captioned, “Proud proud proud of my brother @eifrivera THE MOVIEEEE OF THE YEAR ‘KILLING CASTRO’ super litttt!!!!!”

Fans reacted to Fat Joe’s new figure after seeing his transformation. “Good for him,” said one fan.

“Congratulations, Rapper Joe. Awesome,” added another. “Skinny Joe in da building 😆😆😆😆😆,” one commenter joked.

“Good for you, be careful with that Ozempic,” added one fan.

The five-time Grammy Award-nominated artist told Men’s Health in 2023 that losing his best friend, Big Pun, contributed to his desire to get healthy. Joe’s fellow Bronx emcee passed away in 2000.

“I went to his funeral and I felt like Ebenezer Scrooge,” he said. “Like, I seen me, and I’m looking at his little daughter. She was the same age as my daughter. I said, ‘You gotta lose weight; otherwise you outta here.'”

The 55-year-old was also motivated by his diabetes diagnosis, and he lost the weight by omitting “bread, the pasta, the rice,” from his diet while also using Ozempic to control his diabetes. “Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff,” he said.

“We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible,” he told Us Weekly last year. “That’s the smartest way to eat.”

One fan gave the rapper a new name to go with his new look, writing. “From Fat Joe To Slim Jim.”

However, Fat Joe isn’t planning on changing his name just yet. He said his wife, Lorena Cartagena, would not sign off on any name change.

“My wife would kill me,” he joked. “She likes me being a big boy. She hallucinates like I’m still that big boy. She loves that.”