‘He’s Even Licking His Lips’: Trump Caught Looking at Women as Cameras Zoom In at the US Open, and the Clip Quickly Goes Viral

Donald Trump’s attendance at the 2025 U.S. Open men’s final created more than just security headaches on Sunday afternoon. The 79-year-old president found himself at the center of social media controversy after cameras captured what appeared to be him trying to sneakily to watch young women as they walked past his seat at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The incident unfolded as Carlos Alcaraz warmed up for the championship match.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump applauds after the U.S. Open men’s singles final at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the U.S. Open finals on September 7, 2025 in New York City. President Trump is attending the U.S. Open men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The video, from what appeared to be a capture from a television that was posted on Threads, showed the president’s gaze following women as they moved through the stadium, appearing to bite his lip and turn back for another look.

The Threads followers were quick to respond to the viral footage.

“Watch him watch the women! Tell me what that is? That isn’t a hoax!” one person declared.

The reactions grew increasingly uncomfortable as viewers dissected the president’s behavior frame by frame.

“Gross gross gross, he’s even licking his lips,” another user commented, while someone else added, “I swear he licked his lips. Ew.”

The observations continued with one person writing, “Guys we all know, that is the look. Groos.”

The backlash intensified as more people weighed in on what they witnessed.

“Ewwwwww! I would not want to know I got that look! Not enough rubbing alcohol and pumice stones to scrub my skin clean,” someone else responded, while another viewer simply stated, “This turns my stomach.”

This latest controversy adds to a pattern of comments and behavior that have repeatedly drawn attention to Trump’s interactions with women.

Just recently, during a Newsmax interview, the president made headlines for his description of 27-year-old White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. When asked about her performance, Trump focused on her physical attributes, saying, “She’s become a star. It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips, the way they move, they move like she’s a machine gun,” lingering noticeably on certain words in a manner many found disturbing.

Similarly, during a Cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump made awkward comments about Attorney General Pam Bondi. While discussing appearances in politics, he gestured toward the 59-year-old official and said, “I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful, because that’s gonna be the end of my political career.” The remark prompted nervous laughter from those present but criticism online.

These incidents echo past controversies, including a resurfaced 2007 video from a Learning Annex event where Trump cuddled with an audience member on stage and reminisced about hiring a teenage applicant as a waitress purely based on her appearance. In that footage, he described a “beautiful girl who was 17 or 18” and admitted to interviewing her despite her lack of experience, saying he hired her simply because “she was so pretty.”

The U.S. Open appearance, meanwhile, created significant logistical challenges beyond the social media storm. Trump’s presence at the Grand Slam final as a guest of Rolex caused massive delays for thousands of attendees. The match, originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time, was pushed back by 30 minutes due to enhanced security measures, The Spun reported.

Fans endured extraordinarily long lines outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, with some waiting over an hour to enter the nearly 24,000-capacity venue.

Secret Service and federal officers conducted thorough bag checks and metal detector screenings, creating bottlenecks at entry points. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticized the situation on social media, posting: “It’s 14:00 and more than half empty, only one way to get in. Thank you trump!!!”

It’s 14:00 and more than half empty, only one way to get in. Thank you trump!!! pic.twitter.com/FQt111nfoV — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 7, 2025

According to Reuters, a Secret Service spokesperson acknowledged the disruption, stating they recognized that enhanced security for the president’s visit may have contributed to delays and thanked fans for their patience. The United States Tennis Association had attempted to mitigate problems by sending weekend messages to ticket holders, urging early arrival and public transportation use.

As the controversy continues to unfold online, the U.S. Open incident reinforces concerns about what many perceive as inappropriate behavior from the nation’s highest office holder. While the footage appears to show questionable conduct, critics argue that a sitting president should demonstrate greater restraint and dignity, particularly since cameras are always rolling at public events and young women will always be around.