‘Wowwwwwwww’: Salma Hayek Leaves Fans Drooling After She Shares Topless Video from Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Spread

At 58 years old, “Blow” actress Salma Hayek is showing fans she hasn’t lost her spark or hotness.

Hayek, who has always been revered for her timeless beauty, got to display that flawlessness on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In the magazine spread, which gets released on May 17, the mother of one poses fiercely in a variety of swimsuits with cutouts including a shimmery olive green two piece set.

In one image, while standing on her knees in a pool, Hayek stares with an alluring glare into the camera while placing both hands on the edge of her wet hair.

Salma Hayek shows behind the scenes footage from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. (Photo: @salmahayek/Instagram)

The “House of Gucci” actress gave her fans a little taste of what they can expect in the final photos by uploading behind the scenes footage of her photo shoot. In addition to the olive green, she posed in a leopard print, maroon, and black bikinis.

However, fans were completely taken aback by her May 13th Instagram post, which featured videos of Hayek in the pool topless, on the beach walking on and rolling in the sand, as well as clips of her posing in the water or near a small waterfall.

Fans and celebrity peers rushed to the comments to give their praises to Hayek.

One person wrote, “Wowwwwwwww.”

Love and Hip Hop’s Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez, also left a comment where she said, “Que Bella” which translates in English to “how beautiful.”

Many applauded Hayek for always serving up a “rare combination of sexy and classy.” Though some appear to be in disbelief about her age.

“Can you believe she’s 58?! Looks stunning,” said one person, while another added, “Salma, you gotta chill!!”

Referring to one of her most memorable movies from 1996 that helped catapult her career to Hollywood stardom, one person noted, “Looking like Dusk til Dawn was just filmed yesterday.”

Surprisingly, Hayek said she never expected to be one of the women that would get the chance to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She told the magazine, “I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it. If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting.”

Hayek is one of four women who are the cover stars of the 2025 issue. Olympian Jordan Chiles as well as gymnast Olivia Dunne and model Lauren Chan were among the other models featured on Sports Illustrated cover.

Being on the cover is not something Hayek is taking lightly and she hopes that a certain message is received from the images. “I hope that when they see the interview or see the photos,” she started, “it’s a reminder for everyone that it’s so important to always just put all your effort in finding the joy in any given situation.”