‘There’s Nothing You Can Do to Stop It’: Black TikToker Gets Ultimate Revenge on Racist Who Called Him N-word Repeatedly During Livestream

A Black TikToker who goes by Tamo turned the tables on a racist troll, serving up the kind of poetic justice that has social media cheering.

The incident started when a white man jumped into one of Tamo’s livestreams, where he was casually talking about Pokémon cards and video games, and hurled the n-word at him over and over again.

TikToker Tamo calls out a racist troll in a viral video. (Photo: TikTok/@norratamo)

What the heckler didn’t realize was that the man he was harassing wasn’t just another random content creator; he was someone with over 111,000 TikTok followers, a Twitch channel, and a YouTube audience, and someone who apparently takes cyber harassment seriously.

In a video, posted Sunday, that has since racked up more than 11 million views and 3 million likes, Tamo made it clear that the racist picked the wrong person. He addressed the troll directly, telling him:

“Guess what? You’re gonna get kicked out of the United States Navy. You know how they tell us that we should be careful what we do on social media, because there could be real-life consequences. Hi, my name is real-life consequence,” he said.

‘A Karen Followed Me Home’: Video Shows White Neighbor Block Black Woman’s Driveway, Trespass on Her Property After Road Dispute

Tamo revealed that he had tracked down the man’s identity, combed through his disciplinary history, and collected every piece of evidence needed to end his military career. With receipts in hand, he outlined exactly how he would send the clips to the Naval inspector general, his fellow Black sailors, and even the church the man attends.

“There’s nothing you can do to stop me,” Tamo said in the viral video. “There is no apology I will accept. There is no excuse I will listen to. There is no money you could offer me. You’re getting fired.”

He didn’t stop there. With a calm but cutting delivery, Tamo painted a picture of the troll’s downfall—working long shifts in an Amazon warehouse, tired and bitter, forced to explain to a teenager how his racist behavior online led to his own undoing.

For viewers, the video was more than just a clapback—it was a masterclass in accountability. Tamo flipped the script on racist harassment, reminding trolls everywhere that actions online have real-world consequences.

“I’ve never felt more satisfied in my life,” wrote one viewer. “I love this level of serving FAFO. People get too bold thinking they’re being clever. Too comfortable thinking they have enough “BIA”s online because orange trees are trying to make rotten citrus more palatable,” wrote another.