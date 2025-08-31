‘He Continues to Hide Away!’: MAGA Accused of Staging Cover-Up as New Photo of Donald Trump Sparks More Fears of Declining Health

Concerns over President Donald Trump’s health are still dominating the online sphere a day after “Trump is Dead” trended on the social media platform X.

Speculation about the president’s passing soon died down after a photo of the president and his granddaughter, Kai Trump, preparing to go to Trump National golf course in Sterling, Virginia, surfaced on Getty Images. It was filed on Saturday, Aug. 30.

However, many raised questions about Trump’s physical appearance in the photo, and internet sleuths are accusing Trump supporters of using old videos and photos of the president to cover up or defend allegations of his declining health.

US President Donald Trump (R) and his granddaughter Kai Trump load the motorcade on the south lawn of the White House in Washington DC on August 30, 2025, as they head to Trump National golf course in Sterling, Virginia, (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Why didn’t Donald Trump speak to any reporters today??? This is a guy who loves to be the center of attention but today, after millions were concerned about his health, he continues to hide away! Very strange,” wrote Harry Sisson, a political influencer on Threads.

Sisson also made a video accusing MAGA influencers of using the photos from last year to “convince people that he’s actually healthy today.”

White House Official Uses Distorted Numbers to Justify Trump’s Whitewashing of the Smithsonian

“So just be aware: right now, MAGA is trying to convince people that Donald Trump is 100% healthy when any rational person knows that’s not the case,” Sisson added in the video.

“Why didn’t Donald Trump speak to any reporters today?” another person asked on Threads.“This is a guy who loves to be the center of attention, but today, after millions were concerned about his health, he continues to hide away! Very strange.”

Speculation about Trump’s health has been brewing for months. Between December 2024 and March 2025, people began pointing out makeup concealer on his right hand during public appearances, sparking a wave of scrutiny and online chatter.

By July, the White House itself confirmed he was battling chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — which manifested in very swollen ankles — a diagnosis that only fueled the fire as more photos of swelling and discoloration spread across social media.

Things reached a boiling point this weekend, after Trump noticeably pulled back from the spotlight.

It is traditional for a U.S. president to make a public appearance or issue a statement on Labor Day, often in the form of a proclamation or speech, honoring American workers and labor unions. However, Trump issued a traditional Labor Day proclamation on Aug. 28 but spent the weekend golfing with family and did not schedule public engagements for the holiday.

A man who said he lives close to the national golf course said yesterday that he normally sees a strong police presence, corners blocked off, and helicopters buzzing when Trump visits, but he didn’t notice any of that yesterday. However, he later said Trump could’ve arrived at the course when he was not home.

“Update: someone commented they saw him in person here in VA today. They also said they saw police. All of this was about 90 mins before I was out and about for the day, when there were no police,” he wrote. “It is possible he was here for a breakfast or something and left before we left our house. But he definitely didn’t play golf here today, as that’s an all day thing.”

At least one other person responded to the Thread and said they saw Trump yesterday.

Trump is back on Truth Social, on Sunday, demanding that embattled former MLB star pitcher Roger Clemens get into the Hall of Fame.

According to Trump, Clemens “never took drugs” and has “a major lawsuit against Baseball” if they don’t put him in. He even compared it to Pete Rose, saying baseball waited until Rose was dead to give him his due, and he won’t let that happen to Clemens.

Clemens, of course, was quick to thank Trump for the “love,” claiming he played the game to change his family’s future and to win — while also slipping in a jab at “fake news.”