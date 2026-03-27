‘Sociopathic’: Florida Girl Accused Plot to Kill Classmate Says She Wished Her Makeup and Hair Was Done So She Could Look ‘Pretty for Her Mugshot’

Two Florida girls are accused of devising a disturbing plot to murder a fellow student who resembled the Sandy Hook mass shooter in an attempt to resurrect the infamous killer.

Authorities arrested 15-year-old Isabelle Valdez and 14-year-old Lois Lippert, who are both being charged as adults with attempted premeditated murder for attempting to kill a student at Lake Brantley High School, WESH reported.

Isabelle Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 14, were charged with attempted premeditated murder in connection with a plot to kill a student who resembled the Sandy Hook shooter, Adam Lanza. (Photo: YouTube/WKMG)

Valdez, a transgender student who goes by Jimmy, allegedly planned the attack and stalked the victim. Lippert is accused of gathering items necessary to carry out the murder.

Investigators learned the girls were obsessed with a boy at their school who reportedly resembled Adam Lanza, the man who killed 20 first-graders and six teachers in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Lanza fatally shot himself after the massacre.

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Valdez and Lippert allegedly believed that if they murdered that student, they could bring Lanza back to life. Police even discovered sketches Lippert drew of the victim.

The teens brought a knife, flowers, candy, and cigarettes to carry out the murder and resurrection ritual. However, another student tipped off authorities the day before the girls were preparing to kill the student.

Law enforcement let the school know and ordered a security guard to escort Valdez from class the next morning.

“The plan was to grab the young man, push him into a stall, stab him or slice his throat,” assistant state attorney Domenick Leo said in court. “It was a desire to create a blood bond to bring the fellow back to life.”

Investigators also say the girls allegedly planned to drink the victim’s blood after the killing.

Police Video Shows Teens Joking About Arrest

Chilling footage of the girls’ 30-minute ride to jail was played during their bond hearing and shows them giggling and joking about their arrest.

When they were placed in the back seat of the patrol car, Valdez asked an officer whether she and Lippert would be going to the same jail. When the officer said, “Yeah,” both girls yelled, “Yay!” before laughing gleefully.

“This is such a bonding experience!” Valdez says.

“I know! I love it!” Lippert replied.

At one point, the girls were spitballing the amount of time they might spend behind bars for the murder plot.

“We’re probably going to get like a minimum of four years or so,” Valdez said.

“I’m not getting four years,” Lippert responded.

“Yes, you are, you helped,” Valdez replied.

Valdez even joked that she wanted to do her makeup and wished her mom had styled her hair so she could look “pretty for her mugshot.”

“I asked my mom to do it last night, and she said no,” Valdez said.

She also said she wished she had acted more quickly to kill the student before her arrest, and told Lippert, “I don’t feel guilty for my actions.”

“I should have done it in the morning. He was right there, I was following behind him,” she said.

Judge Denies Bond for Both Girls

State prosecutors asserted the girls pose a threat to the student they targeted and the greater community, per WOFL. They also argued that the teens do not understand the gravity of the accusations they face and displayed “sociopathic attitudes” on their way to jail.

Defense attorneys contended that the teens should be released on bond to receive counseling and treatment for mental health issues that were already arranged before their arrests.

“Ms. Valdez is a 15-year-old child and being in solitary confinement can worsen her mental health stability,” one defense lawyer said.

“I spoke to a doctor’s office to get her counseling and a therapist to talk to and a psychiatrist,” Ramona Lippert said of her daughter, Lois.

A judge denied bond for both girls, citing the video showing their conduct.

“The video that I watched, they thought this was cute,” said Judge Melanie Chase. “I don’t want her on the internet talking to young folks about this.”

The teens will remain in jail, and their next court hearing will take place on April 29.