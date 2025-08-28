‘Owned Your Privileged White A—’: Joe Scarborough Sparks Outrage As He Tries to Corner Chicago Mayor for Trump Soundbite and Gets Shut Down

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” drew backlash this week after host Joe Scarborough repeatedly pressed Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson about Donald Trump’s plan to employ thousands more police officers in the Windy City.

Viewers called the Aug. 26 exchange “wildly disrespectful,” with Scarborough’s co-host Mika Brzezinski also stepping in to try to move the conversation along.

MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ got heated with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. (Credit: MSNBC Video Screengrab)

The tense moment came after the interview to a discussion of allocating federal funding to Chicago to address crime. Scarborough pressed Johnson three separate times on whether he would welcome the employment of thousands of new police officers in the city. Each time, Johnson avoided giving a yes or no.

“Would you also like to get federal funding to help put 5,000 more cops on the streets in Chicago,” Scarborough asked at the start of the clip. “Would that help drive down crime?”

“Well look, policing by itself is not the full strategy. Wha—” Johnson had no time to finish his thought before Scarborough interrupted and spoke over him.

“I understand that. You talked about the other things you want and I said those are good and important programs …” Johnson relents to allow Scarborough to finish his point despite the interruption.

“Do you believe the streets of Chicago would be safer if you had all those other extraordinary programs put into place, which do have a history of being successful, if that’s complemented by having 5,000 more cops on the streets of Chicago?” Scarborough continued.

Johnson resisted the framing, once again sticking to his talking points but was abruptly cut off again.

Scarborough interrupted a bit more forcefully causing his own co-host to tap him on his arm.

“I’m curious, and this does come down to an idealogical difference between people. Do you believe that the streets of Chicago would be safer if there were more uniformed police officers on the streets of Chicago,” he pressed.

“I believe the city of Chicago and cities across America would be safer if we actually had, you know, affordable housing,” replied Johnson who tried to lay out his case for more social programs.

A seemingly exasperated and “visibly upset” Scarborough pressed one more time.

“Are you hearing what I’m saying?” he asked. “I’m agreeing with you that all of these other social programs are extraordinarily important. I just need a yes or a no and then this will be the last time I ask….”

Johnson may have given the MSNBC host an answer he was satisfied with as the mayor was finally allowed to finish his thought.

“We are working hard to make sure our police department is fully supported. I don’t believe that just putting out an arbitrary number of officers is the answer. What I’m saying is: it’s policing and affordable housing. It’s policing and mental and behavioral health care. It’s policing and youth employment. It’s a full package,” Johnson said. “Of course, we want to make sure our police department is fully supported.”

The exchange prompted critics to accuse Scarborough of trying to paint Johnson into a corner rather than letting the mayor explain his position.

One post on Threads summed up the sentiment: “Asking a question then attempting to dictate how you respond is wildly disrespectful.”

🚨WATCH: Even MSNBC's Joe Scarborough is baffled that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson won't just give a straight answer when it comes to the safety of his city.



This is difficult to watch.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/7bkMExxb3u — MagaBigBalls 🇺🇲 (@MegaBigBalls25) August 26, 2025

Another added, “And in true journalism— Tom Brokaw days, it’s inappropriate. It’s misleading, forcing a narrative and it was very aggressive. The reporter was visibly getting upset!”

Other viewers praised the mayor for being “intentional” with his words against Scarborough who’s accused of looking for a sound bite. “He refused to let this man speak and give an intelligent and well thought answer. It’s not ‘yes or no’ and the mayor stated it repeatedly. He just wanted a clip so Trump can say how Chicago is begging for his help”

Another added, “I need journalist to direct this energy towards Trump when he’s mumbling and giving his bullshit answers.”

Yet another chimed in, “Somebody in his ear finally told him to shut the hell up and let their guest answer the question. That man threw a tantrum because he couldn’t successfully force the mayor to crack.”

Johnson argued that Chicago’s problems cannot be solved with policing alone. He pointed to the 1990s, when “we had 3,000 more police officers in the 1990s and 900 people [were] being murdered every single year in Chicago.” He said his administration is focused on broader investments and long-term strategies rather than relying solely on swelling the police ranks.

So far in 2025, Chicago has reported 262 homicides, a decline from the same point in 2024, with violent crime overall down 22 percent, according to Straight Arrow News. Johnson highlighted those numbers to argue that his strategy is starting to yield results.

The interview came just days after Trump praised what he described as crime-fighting success in Washington, D.C., where National Guard troops and federal law enforcement agencies have been deployed for nearly two weeks. Trump has said Chicago could benefit from a similar show of force and has openly urged the city to accept federal help.

Whether such a ramping up would be feasible — or welcomed — remains a flashpoint. Supporters argue that more boots on the ground would reduce crime. Opponents warn of civil liberties concerns and the long-term risks of normalizing a national police presence.

Even if Johnson wanted to expand the local force, the city is strapped for cash. Facing steep budget gaps, he has already raised taxes on streaming services, grocery bags, and rideshare trips, while an attempt at a $300 million property tax hike failed in the city council. Critics say those realities make the offer of federal help hard to ignore.

Democrats are being pushed from the right to adopt tougher positions on crime, arguing that would align the party more closely with public opinion. But Scarborough’s back-and-forth with Johnson revealed the limits of that approach, with viewers criticizing the exchange as less an interview than an attempt to extract a confession.

The controversy underscored a growing divide: Trump and his allies calling for direct federal crackdowns, Democratic leaders like Johnson insisting on community-based strategies, and commentators caught in between.