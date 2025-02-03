‘How Sad He Has to Hire People’: Pamela Anderson Reveals the Surprising Amount She Was Paid to Attend Donald Trump’s Birthday Celebration

As former “Baywatch” bombshell Pamela Anderson prepares for her first Screen Actors Guild Awards moment, she recently revealed a surprising detail about the first time she met Donald Trump.

The blond beauty, who was once one of the most well-known Playboy Playmates, disclosed that back in the 1980s she was paid money to attend one of his birthday celebrations.

The actress shared this revelation during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Jan. 27, explaining the circumstances of her encounter with the future president.

Oscar-nominated actress Pamela Anderson reveals she was paid $500 to attend one of Donald Trump’s parties. (Photos: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC; Martin Schalk/Getty Images)

“When you’re a playmate, they give you $500 a day to pretty much go anywhere, so I was hired I think at that time for a birthday party,” Anderson disclosed to host Jimmy Kimmel.

The host’s response was swift and pointed, “How sad that he has to hire people to come to his birthday party?”

Anderson had previously discussed her encounters with Trump in a 2018 “60 Minutes” interview, where she shared more details about the connection.

“I think Trump was at the mansion a few times. I’m sure he knew Hefner,” she recalled. “I met Trump once on a birthday, his birthday party, and I think it was something to do with a beauty pageant.”

She elaborated further about the payment arrangement, “If you go to an appearance, the playmates would get paid $500. … I think a few of us were chosen to go and get paid. … Just to be there, not to do anything, just to be there.”

That meeting would not be the last over the years. In 2019 Anderson tweeted throwback photos from Trump’s 59th birthday celebration in 2005, showing the Republican candidate with his arm around her waist, accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump.

Anderson’s relationship with Trump took an unexpected turn later that year, according to USA Today, when she penned an open letter to the then-president, addressing him and Melania as “the leading couple of the people.”

The letter wasn’t about their past encounters but rather a heartfelt plea for Trump to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who had been charged for conspiring to hack the Pentagon’s system and reveal government secrets.

In addition to asking for a favor, she praised Trump’s presidential victory, attributing it partly to what she called the “honest journalism” published by her friend, Assange.

Today, Anderson’s life bears little resemblance to her days as a Playboy playmate or her time crossing paths with Trump at high-profile events.

At 57, the “Baywatch: Forbidden Paradise” star has transformed both her image and her focus, embracing a more authentic and purposeful lifestyle. The former sex symbol has also made headlines for embracing her natural beauty, often appearing makeup-free at high-profile events.

Her recent accomplishments include publishing a plant-based cookbook titled “I Love You: Recipes from the Heart” in 2024, which received praise from Martha Stewart for its elegant approach to French cuisine.

Stewart interviewed the “Scary Movie 3” actress for Elle’s January 2025 digital issue, and told her “I got your cookbook. Very nicely done.”

Perhaps most notably, Anderson has achieved significant recognition in her acting career, starring in “The Last Showgirl,” a role that earned her, her first Golden Globe nomination and a nod from the Screen Actors Guild. This achievement marks a remarkable evolution from her sex kitten days, demonstrating her range as an actress and her ability to tackle more complex, dramatic roles.

But some were sad she did not receive an Oscar Award nomination for Best Actress.

“No nomination for the Oscar, but I couldn’t even imagine that,” Anderson told Variety. “I did get a SAG nomination, which is really exciting and…all of this is just unexpected and exciting.”

The 2025 Golden Globes aired earlier this month, where actress Fernanda Torres from “I’m Still Here” took home the award against Anderson, Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”), Kate Winslet (“Lee”), Angelina Jolie (“Maria”) and Tilda Swinton (“The Room Next Door”).

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place later this month, therefore, Anderson still has a chance to take home her first SAG Award ever.