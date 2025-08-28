‘I Did 12 Years Already!’: Unapologetic Man Accused of Shouting Racial Slurs at Black 80-Year-Old Driver Gets More Than What He Bargained for

A viral video captured the aftermath of a road rage confrontation in which a man allegedly yelled racial slurs at an 80-year-old Black driver, leading to a heated outburst from the elderly man’s daughter and a witness who saw the whole encounter.

The clip shows a man in a polo shirt, khaki pants, and flip-flops walking to the convenience store of a gas station when he’s confronted by a woman loudly reprimanding him about how he spoke to her father.

The woman is accompanied by another man who also scolds the man about his behavior.

A video screenshot captures a viral confrontation. (Threads/truthh_seeker)

“You talking to an 80-year-old man, done cussed him out!” the woman said.

“He done honked at me like that, I gotta smack his f***ing a**,” the bystander said.

After the bystander comes to the woman’s aid, they both lambast the man in the polo shirt, who stops to defend himself.

“I didn’t say s*** to him-” the man says, while adding that the elderly driver stopped in the middle of the road.

“Yes, you did!” the woman shouts.

“Jump on me like that! I’ll knock you the f*** out. You’ll be sleeping in this parking lot,” the bystander adds, getting close to the man’s face.

“You been to prison?” the man asks.

“I been to prison already … I did 12 years already, b****!” the bystander shouts, before continuing to chastise the man for “picking on an old man.”

“I didn’t pick on him! I asked why he stopped in the middle of the road!” the man defends.

“Because he’s f***ing 90 years old!” the bystander shouts.

The man drops his argument and walks away.

The elderly man’s daughter turns to the bystander to thank him for defending her and her father.

“I appreciate that man,” the woman turns to the bystander to say.

The woman posted the video to TikTok, but has since hidden it.

However, the clip was quickly shared on other platforms and even drew the attention of online sleuths like @thatdaneshguy, who reposted the video on his social media pages.

The woman responded to @thatdaneshguy, thanking him for sharing the video and praising the male bystander who she said came to her and her father’s rescue.

“Thanks for reposting this Video my dad is harmless this guy rescued me and my Father!!! He is my Hero…Flip Flops is a predator to the senior community!!! Flip Flops made racial slurs before I started recording! This was an awful experience! I am still traumatized and F***ed all the way up!!!!,” the woman commented.

Others shared similar praise for the male bystander.

“kudos to the gentleman who stepped in to help her 👏👏👏” a TikTok user wrote.

“That’s what advocacy looks like!” another added.

“THIS THIS THIS IS WHAT’S GOING TO STOP RACISM!!! PEOPLE CHECKING THEIR OWN KIND WHEN THEY’RE WRONG!!!!” one person wrote on Threads.