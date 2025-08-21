‘Crazy Work’: Scott Jennings Called Out On ‘His BS’ After Lying ‘So Casually’ to Defend Trump’s Supposed Accomplishments, Then Was Terribly Unprepared for Bakari Sellers’ Push Back

CNN’s token MAGA analyst Scott Jennings is taking heat for boasts about the world conflicts President Donald Trump claims to have ended. On CNN’s “The Arena with Kasie Hunt” last week, Jennings once again acted as a Trump lackey, defending the president’s falsehoods about how he has brokered peace deals in conflict zones around the world.

Panelist, attorney and political commentator Bakari Sellers wasn’t having any of it during a roundtable discussion and called Jennings out.

Scott Jennings cornered and flails after Bakari Sellers calls him on out CNN. Credit: CNN Video Sreengrab)

“The man has solved six or seven conflicts this year. I think we ought to give him some latitude to operate,” Jennings claimed, toeing the White House line.

“Which six or seven?” Sellers asked.

“I’m sorry are you not watching…” Jennings began.

“Which six or seven?” Sellers demanded.

“Well, we just did Azerbaijan. We just did Rwanda. We did Israel-Iran,” Jennings insisted as Sellers laughed.

“Israel Iran? What peace deal did I miss,” Sellers wondered.

“End of the 12-day war?” Jennings said.

“Six or seven … Azerbaijan, Rwanda what?” Sellers asked dumbfounded.

“What? What are we talking about? I mean, no — I mean, the fact is — the fact is we still have — we still have a country that’s — we still have a country — a world that’s on fire and this is the problem,” Sellers said.

“This is so soothing to watch Scott Jennings respond like every MAGA dummy. When they run off at the mouth. Then you say so (show) me the facts. Show me the data. And what does he do? Cry to the host to bail him out. He’s a complete joke,” Vicellous Hannon said on Instagram.

“LOL: Try proving Jennings correct. You can’t,” Michael S. Freeman said on X.

“I think they think..if they Lie fast enough we won’t catch it!!..Smdh!” this Threads user observed.

John Arnold really had a problem with Jennings’ falsehoods, “TRUMP DID NOT END ANY WAR….HE REWARDED THE AGGRESSORS IN EVERY CONFLICT.”

Another added, “Sheesh to lie so casually is crazy work. The work of Satan.”

“What a load of delusional BS,” this Threads user wrote.

In fact-checking the Trump administration’s claims to have settled conflicts and brokered peace deals in seven countries here’s what we found.

Trump contends he ended the fight between Israel and Iran; the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; Cambodia and Thailand; India and Pakistan; Serbia and Kosovo; and Egypt and Ethiopia. Last week he declared he helped broker a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Although Trump bragged before his second term he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, that hasn’t happened yet. And the fighting rages on between Israel and Hamas.

Foreign policy experts said Trump deserves some credit for recent peace agreements in several conflicts. They cited conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Israel and Iran, and India and Pakistan, although India disputes Trump’s involvement, PolitiFact reported.

But the peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda is temporary and shaky. There is no deal between Egypt and Ethiopia in what remains a peaceful dispute about Nile River water. And there’s no evidence that Trump was involved with Kosovo and Serbia or that the two nations were even about to engage in a conflict.