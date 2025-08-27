‘MAGA Morons Are on the Meltdown’: Right-wingers Demand CNN Fire Black Pundit After She Insulted Stephen Miller on Air and Backed It Up with Facts

Conservatives are calling for White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to sue political commentator Tiffany Cross for calling him a white supremacist during a panel discussion on CNN.

Cross called Miller out during a roundtable discussion on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip,” after President Donald Trump announced his plan to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago, Illinois, following the week-long federal takeover in Washington, D.C., to mitigate violent crime.

Miller boasted that there is a healthy and positive public reception to the initiative and that Washington residents feel safer due to the increased presence of federal law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

TV personality Tiffany Cross and U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller (Photos: X/@news_whore2, Getty Images)

A recent survey from The Washington Post reported that 69 percent of Washington residents say they “strongly” oppose the federal crackdown, and 10 percent say they “somewhat” oppose it.

Donald Trump Fired the Federal Reserve Gov. But He Never Expected the Stunning Move She Made Next

Miller purported that “for the first time” in some residents’ lives, “they can use the parks” and “can walk on the streets.”

“You have people who can walk freely at night without having to worry about being robbed or mugged. They’re wearing watches again. They’re wearing jewelry again. They’re carrying purses again,” Miller said at a press conference alongside Trump.

His remarks triggered a fiery debate on “NewsNight” among the panelists.

“Any time that we play something from Stephen Miller, it would be journalistic integrity to point out that he is a white supremacist and he is the brainchild behind this policy,” Cross said on the show.

CNN plays a clip of Miller saying people can finally go to dinner and wear their watches in DC.



All hell breaks loose.



Tiffany Cross: "Anytime that we play something from Stephen Miller, it would be journalistic integrity to point out that he is a white supremacist and he is… pic.twitter.com/tLm8rveNlW — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 26, 2025

Many conservatives did not take kindly to Cross’s remarks and suggested that Miller should sue her for slander.

“Stephen Miller should think about suing Cross and CNN for defamation,” one X user posted. “Taking them to court is the only way to make journalists think twice and holds them accountable in our polarized political environment.”

“People who are saying these things should be sued in civil court—and pay the price for this kind of slander,” another person added.

Others disagreed with the opposition.

“Doesn’t a statement have to be untrue to take legal action?” one person commented on X.

“Tiffany is 💯 correct. He is a clear and present danger to this nation who should have been dealt with a long time ago. You can not have his presence in the cabinet or any level of government periodt,” another comment read.

MAGA Morons are on the meltdown because of what Tiffany Cross said….pic.twitter.com/xEVg50uB7h — NewsWhore (@news_whore2) August 26, 2025

Miller has been a key player in several of Trump’s domestic policy decisions and has been more closely involved with the immigration crackdown and the ICE roundups in several major cities.

Over the years, he’s faced intense scrutiny for his ties to white nationalism.

During Trump’s first presidential term, a set of leaked emails revealed that Miller sent 900 messages filled with white nationalist literature with Breitbart News in 2015 and 2016, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He reportedly shared ideas from those extremist, anti-immigrant publications with the aim of shaping news coverage to promote xenophobic ideologies.

During Trump’s first term, which began in 2017, Miller served as his senior policy advisor, playing a crucial role in shaping the administration’s hard-line immigration policy.

Miller’s legal group, American First Legal, has also spearheaded an extensive legal effort to roll back DEI initiatives at several U.S. colleges and corporations.

Roughly 2,000 troops patrolled the nation’s capital this week, and more than 700 arrests have been made so far as part of Trump’s highly controversial crime initiative. About 300 were connected to illegal immigration.

Miller slammed the people protesting the federal takeover, calling them “communists.”

“All these demonstrators you’ve seen out here in recent days, all these elderly white hippies, they’re not part of the city and never have been. And by the way, most of the citizens who live in Washington, D.C., are Black,” he said.

“So we’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old,” Miller added. “And we’re going to get back to the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington, D.C.”