‘The Cheater That Broke Up Her Family’: Kelly Clarkson’s Feelings Toward Ex-Husband Hooking Up with Her Former Assistant Reportedly Emerge Following Memorial

Kelly Clarkson reportedly “doesn’t blame” her former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, for having a romance with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Blackstock was just 48 when he died on Aug. 7 from melanoma after battling the disease for three years.

“The ‘American Idol’ alum married Blackstock in 2013, and the pair share two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9. They divorced nearly three years ago. But now, shocking details about Blackstock’s romance with Clarkson’s former assistant Brittney Marie Jones before his passing have surfaced online.

Kelly Clarkson is seen for the first time since laying her children’s father to rest. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

According to the Globe, Jones had been living with Blackstock in his home in Butte, Montana, at the time of his passing.

The outlet reports that the “Stronger” singer apparently “doesn’t blame” Jones for dating Blackstock, adding that the betrayal was the “icing on the cake of the disappointment.”

“Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted,” a purported insider told the tabloid. “And that just adds to the person he ended up being to her. He was a great father, but wasn’t a great husband.”

“Kelly knew that Brittney wasn’t going to be a problem with her and her kids — there was never a misunderstanding between them.”

Jones was described as Blackstock’s “soulmate” in his obituary, per Page Six — a term also echoed by her father on Facebook.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, the same year Jones reportedly began dating Blackson. The divorce was finalized in 2022. The “Because of You” singer spoke about how the divorce affected her family during “The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast” back in 2023.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling up in the bed, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’ A lot of times, they’ll be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ “They’re really honest about it,” said Clarkson. “I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. It sucks.”

Despite her divorce, Clarkson had been there for her children during their father’s illness, according to People.

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake,” the source told the outlet. “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

The 43-year-old singer also reportedly “felt terrible” about her “messy, painful” divorce, opting to postpone her Las Vegas residency to be there for their children.

