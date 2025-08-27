‘The Cheater That Broke Up Her Family’: Kelly Clarkson’s Feelings Toward Ex-Husband Hooking Up with Her Former Assistant Reportedly Emerge Following Memorial

Kelly Clarkson reportedly “doesn’t blame” her former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, for having a romance with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Blackstock was just 48 when he died on Aug. 7 from melanoma after battling the disease for three years.
“The ‘American Idol’ alum married Blackstock in 2013, and the pair share two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9. They divorced nearly three years ago. But now, shocking details about Blackstock’s romance with Clarkson’s former assistant Brittney Marie Jones before his passing have surfaced online.
According to the Globe, Jones had been living with Blackstock in his home in Butte, Montana, at the time of his passing.
The outlet reports that the “Stronger” singer apparently “doesn’t blame” Jones for dating Blackstock, adding that the betrayal was the “icing on the cake of the disappointment.”
“Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted,” a purported insider told the tabloid. “And that just adds to the person he ended up being to her. He was a great father, but wasn’t a great husband.”
“Kelly knew that Brittney wasn’t going to be a problem with her and her kids — there was never a misunderstanding between them.”
Jones was described as Blackstock’s “soulmate” in his obituary, per Page Six — a term also echoed by her father on Facebook.
Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, the same year Jones reportedly began dating Blackson. The divorce was finalized in 2022. The “Because of You” singer spoke about how the divorce affected her family during “The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast” back in 2023.
“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling up in the bed, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’ A lot of times, they’ll be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ “They’re really honest about it,” said Clarkson. “I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. It sucks.”
Despite her divorce, Clarkson had been there for her children during their father’s illness, according to People.
“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake,” the source told the outlet. “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”
The 43-year-old singer also reportedly “felt terrible” about her “messy, painful” divorce, opting to postpone her Las Vegas residency to be there for their children.
Blackstock’s friends and family recently honored the late talent manager at his Montana home and laid him to rest during a private ceremony on Aug. 19, allegedly hosted by Jones.
There has been no confirmation that Clarkson was present for her ex-husband’s homegoing. She was recently spotted for the first time since the funeral at LAX airport earlier this week.
In photos posted by Daily Mail on Aug. 24, she can be seen wearing a small Alo black jacket, V-neck shirt, sweatpants, sneakers and a gold chain around her neck. She wore sunglasses and a matching cowboy had to guard her eyes from the public.
Despite their tumultous split, Clarkson seems to be helping her kids as they naviagate such a tough moment years after the divorce. They went back and forth in court over money issues and accusations Blackwood made unauthorized business deals on her behalf.
Blackwood was ordered to pay the three-time Grammy winner $2.6 million, whereas Clarkson was court ordered to pay her ex-husband a massive one-off payment of $1.3 million, in addition to $115,000 per month in spousal support, which ended in Jan. 31, 2024. She was also required to pay him $45,000 in monthly child support until their children turn 18 in 2032 and 2034.
There was also had a dispute over a ranch Clarkson wanted to sell that Blackwood refused to vacate. She made efforts to evict him but a judge eventually ruled against her. Shortly after the divorce, he purchased the $1.8 million dollar ranch in Brute, which is where he resided in his final years of life.