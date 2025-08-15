‘Betrayed by the Two People She Trusted’: Kelly Clarkson Faced Former Assistant’s Affair with Ex-Husband in Private, Until His Obituary Told Everyone

Days after the passing of the father of her children, Kelly Clarkson finds herself grappling with revelations that paint a devastating picture of betrayal and disrespect.

As the “Broken & Beautiful” singer processes her grief while supporting her two young children, shocking details emerging from Brandon Blackstock’s obituary have exposed a web of personal and professional betrayal that showcases Clarkson’s remarkable grace under unimaginable circumstances.

Clarkson showed saintly grace while being betrayed by her ex-husband and former assistant who secretly became romantic partners. (Photo: @kellyclarkson/Instagram)



‘I Ain’t That Happy’: Steve Harvey Won’t Watch Kelly Clarkson After She Replaces His Show

The bombshell dropped through Blackstock’s obituary, published after he succumbed to cancer on Aug. 7, following a three-year melanoma battle. Rather than honoring the mother of two of his children, the tribute celebrated his romantic relationship with Brittney Marie Jones, Clarkson’s former assistant who had intimate access to the singer’s professional and personal life from 2016 to 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The obituary described Blackstock and Jones as “beautiful and loving partners in life and business” who had been “building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

Page Six readers on Instagram immediately rallied around Clarkson.

“Kelly really took the high road on this one,” one user commented, acknowledging the singer’s dignity throughout the ordeal.

Another expressed raw sympathy: “Poor Kelly. That’s messed up.”

The sense of betrayal resonated deeply with fans, with one noting, “Clarkson was betrayed by the two people she trusted. Got it.”

The pain prompted another to quip, “Alexa play since you’ve been gone by Kelly Clarkson,” while a fifth observer saw poetic justice: “Stole her money, then got with her assistant… I don’t usually believe in karma, but….”

The financial wounds run as deep as the emotional ones.

During their contentious divorce proceedings from 2020 to 2022, US Weekly reported, Blackstock fought aggressively for substantial spousal support and refused to vacate Clarkson’s Montana ranch until ordered by a court in June 2022.

The brutal legal battle included disputes over custody of their children, daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, plus property rights. After being forced to leave, Blackstock purchased his own $1.8 million ranch in Butte, Montana, where he established his rodeo business with Jones as his executive assistant and romantic partner.

Jones had unprecedented access to Clarkson’s life during her four-year tenure as the singer’s aide.

Starting as a production assistant in December 2016, she oversaw touring activities, managed travel details for TV and radio appearances, handled dressing room setup, and organized meet-and-greets. By December 2018, she was promoted to executive management assistant for Starstruck Entertainment, working closely with both Clarkson and Blackstock until her departure in June 2020 — the exact year Clarkson filed for divorce.

What makes this betrayal particularly stinging is how Clarkson continued showing extraordinary grace even as her world crumbled.

Despite the duplicity, an alleged source told the Daily Mail, Clarkson “doesn’t blame” her former assistant and actively discourages backlash from her fan base. The insider said this revelation served as “the icing on the cake of the disappointment Clarkson felt over the delusion of their marriage,” noting that while Blackstock “was a great father, but wasn’t a great husband.”

Even more remarkable is how Clarkson handled Blackstock’s illness with saint-like compassion.

When his cancer battle intensified earlier this year, she took a hiatus from her talk show in February and March, then canceled multiple Las Vegas residency shows — at significant financial cost — to ensure their children’s stability.

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake,” a person claiming to be close to the family told People magazine. “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

The depth of Jones and Blackstock’s relationship became clear through her father’s (now private) Facebook tribute, where he called Blackstock his daughter’s “soulmate” and expressed how much they would miss his “funny humor.”

He wrote, “Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock my daughter’s soulmate and I considered him my son.”

Adding, “My sincere condolences to Brittney Jones and family. We’re sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!”

Jones had previously been married to drummer Greg Goose LaPoint, with Instagram posts from September 2021 showing them celebrating their first wedding anniversary, but they separated as her relationship with Blackstock developed.

Adding insult to injury, the obituary completely omitted any mention of Clarkson despite her being the mother of two of Blackstock’s four children, though it referenced River and Remington alongside his older children from his first marriage.

This final slight came as Clarkson was publicly grieving, having just days earlier broken down in tears during a performance of “Piece by Piece” at her Las Vegas residency.

While Clarkson cited only “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing, the reality represented “a point of no return” for her.

Yet even now, as these painful details emerge, her focus remains on protecting her children and maintaining the dignity that has defined her response to years of personal challenges, proving why fans continue rallying around the woman who has shown that true strength lies in grace under fire.