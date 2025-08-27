‘Proof He’s Flat-Out Lying’: Trump’s Deranged Attacks on Wes Moore and Gavin Newsom Blow Up in His Face as Internet Notices What’s ‘On Full Display’

The feud between President Donald Trump and the governors of Democratic-led states is escalating, with the latest exchange occurring after Trump made a few eyebrow-raising comments from the Oval Office on Monday as he signed executive orders eliminating cashless bail for suspects arrested in Washington and other places around the U.S. and ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute people who “desecrate” the American flag.

Trump used the occasion to lash out at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists after signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Furthering his federal takeover of the capital city’s law enforcement, Trump signed orders ending cashless bail in the District of Columbia, mandating prosecution for people who desecrate the American flag — including by burning it — and other orders. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump really had Moore in his crosshairs at the order signing, ratcheting up an already intense war of words with the Maryland governor after threatening to send federal troops into Baltimore like he’s done in Washington and Los Angeles.

“Baltimore is a horrible, horrible deathbed. It’s a deathbed. I know Gov. Moore said oh he wants to take a walk with me. He meant it in a derogatory tone. I said, “No, no I’m the president of the United States. Clean up your crime and I’ll walk with you,’” Trump claimed.

“But it’s tremendous crime, but he was trying to be derogatory. He doesn’t have what it takes. But he’s trying to be derogatory,” the President continued.

Then he said something that prompted Moore to respond with a laugh.

Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President. — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) August 25, 2025

“I met him at the Army-Navy game. And they said ‘Oh there’s Gov. Moore. He’d love to see you.’ He came over to me, hugged me, shook my hand,” Trump said somewhat huffily.

“He said, ‘Sir, you’re the greatest president of my lifetime.’ I said, “That’s really nice that you say that. I’d love you to say it publicly, but I don’t think you can do that, so it’s OK, but no sir, you’re doing a fantastic job. I want to just shake your hand,’” Trump declared that Moore told him last December at the game.

More responded immediately with a “lol” on X under a video of the President telling reporters about the alleged encounter during the order-signing event.

“Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President,” Moore said in a subsequent post.

Moore did say in a recent speech that Trump should “walk our streets and not just talk about it from the Oval Office.”

That prompted Trump to lash out in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore? As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk,’” Trump said in the post on Sunday.

During Trump’s Oval Office rant, he included Newsom and Pritzker on a list of “bad” governors.

“Gov. Moore he’s doing a bad job. Newsom’s doing a bad job. All of their potential candidates are doing a bad job. I can’t imagine Pritzker being even a candidate but somebody said he is. He can’t do the work. He can’t do the job. He’s not temperamentally suited,” the president declared.

Trump’s pontifications prompted an immediate response on social media as opponents called him out for his falsehoods.

“Trump’s jealousy of these badass governors in full display,” one X user wrote

“That ‘sir’ stuff is always proof that he’s lying. Someone else noticed this, and it is true,” another X user posted.

And another commented, “Just another ‘sir’ story. 🤥.”

Newsom, like Moore, has been trolling Trump on social media for weeks, tearing a page out of Trump’s own MAGA playbook and mocking the President’s social media style. It seems to be working, too, as Trump has become more and more defensive, lashing out repeatedly at Newsom.

Moore has also pushed back on Trump’s claims about crime in Baltimore, noting that crime has fallen to record lows since he’s been governor, according to The Hill.