‘She Looks Homeless’: Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Unrecognizable After Being Spotted for First Time Since ‘Sex & City’ Reboot Ended 

Sarah Jessica Parker, known for playing fashion-forward Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City,” is making headlines again — but not for her style. New paparazzi photos show the 60-year-old actress appearing noticeably older, and fans are doing a double-take.

In the unfiltered shots, Parker is snapped without her usual blonde hair and red carpet glam. Instead, she’s seen with visible lines on her face and signs of aging that sharply contrast with the image she’s maintained for years.

Sarah Jessica Parker looked unrecognizable to fans in recent photos, appearing noticeably older and less glamorous than her iconic Carrie Bradshaw character.(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The photos quickly circulated online, sparking reactions from fans who say she looks almost unrecognizable compared to her TV persona.

For years, Parker’s public image seemed frozen in time. But these recent pictures offer a rare glimpse of what aging really looks like for a star who built her brand on looking timeless.

#SarahJessicaParker was spotted in New York City keeping things casual while shopping for groceries and sweets.



The Sex and the City icon went for a laid-back look, proving that effortless style always works.



📷: Fernando Ramales / @backgrid_usa



For licensing inquiries,… pic.twitter.com/i79eAFhcyD — backgridus (@BackgridUS) August 19, 2025

When photos surfaced on the Backgrid_USA profile, reactions ranged from shock to admiration.

“OMG she looks homeless” one person wrote, capturing the jarring disconnect between Parker’s current appearance and her television persona.

“Without all that Hollywood glam… she’s old and tired looking,” one wrote, highlighting the stark contrast many felt seeing their beloved Carrie Bradshaw icon in such unguarded moments.

Parker’s destination of choice remained consistent with her long-standing shopping habits.

Citarella Gourmet Market has served as her go-to destination for years, with paparazzi capturing her there as far back as 2013 with reusable shopping bags in the Hamptons, according to Just Jared.

Even in 2020, she was photographed at the same upscale grocery store, suggesting a creature of habit who values consistency in her everyday routines, the Daily Mail reported.

This latest sighting showed her checking out a big bag of Three Musketeers chocolate bars, embodying the simple pleasures of ordinary life that her character often overlooked in pursuit of romance and designer shoes.

The grocery store adventures represent a fascinating evolution for someone who once declared to Vogue she couldn’t imagine having disposable income without wanting to buy Manolo Blahniks.

Speaking to the fashion bible in 2003, Parker had suggested her next character would need to shop at Gap, perhaps prophetically describing the version of herself she would eventually embrace decades later.

Not all reactions criticized her transformed appearance.

Supporters rallied around Parker’s natural aging process, with one defender writing, “I love the fact that she’s a celebrity who isn’t afraid of aging. Ageism amongst women is disgusting and intolerable. In our current climate it’s an honor to get old,” one said.

Another said, “I love that she looks just like a normal person. No Botox, no fillers.”

These mixed reactions reflect broader conversations about women aging in public, discussions Parker has navigated with characteristic grace.

Speaking to Allure, she addressed the scrutiny directly: “My face is my face. It is what it is.”

Her philosophy extends beyond mere acceptance to active rejection of artificial preservation: “Do I want to participate in stopping time? No. [Get a] time machine? No. What small effort can I make toward feeling OK.”

The contrast between public expectations and personal choices became particularly stark when Parker appeared alongside Andy Cohen, whose gray hair draws no similar criticism.

“I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!” she told Vogue in 2021, highlighting the double standards women face regarding aging.

Parker’s recent revelation about dating Nicolas Cage during their 1992 collaboration on “Honeymoon in Vegas” adds another layer to her journey of self-acceptance, though not entirely about her looks.

Cage’s admission that he “didn’t pass the Mom test” after dining at the Russian Tea Room suggests Parker has always maintained strong boundaries about relationships, a trait that perhaps serves her well in navigating public scrutiny about her appearance.

The actress has found strength in aging’s unexpected gifts.

“I think [with aging comes] more certainty. You’re less timid. You’re asking fewer questions about, ‘Should I?’ ‘Can I?’ ‘Is that OK?’ ‘Is that allowed?’ With age and experience, you feel more certain about your place in the world,” she explained to Allure.

Some observers looking at the new pictures of the actress recognized this distinction between performer and person.

One said they need to understand, “Carrie is not SJP and SJP is not Carrie!” acknowledging the separation between fictional character and real woman.

This understanding becomes crucial as fans struggle to reconcile the naturally aging woman spotted at neighborhood markets with the glamorous icon they’ve known for decades—her transformation so striking that many barely see the Carrie Bradshaw they once knew.