‘She Dodged a Bullet’: Nicolas Cage Exposes the Truth Behind Brief Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker After Her Shocking Confession

“Sex and the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed a previous unconfirmed rumor about her relationship with Nicolas Cage.

Parker, 60, recently appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” nighttime talk show during the July 13-dated episode.

During the televised sit-down interview, Cohen directly asked his guest, “Did you date Nick Cage?” Parker hesitantly responded, “Um, yes, I did. Yes, I did.”

Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker have finally confirmed a decades-long rumor about their history together after filming “Honeymoon in Vegas.” (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Cage, 61, starred alongside Parker in the 1992 romantic comedy “Honeymoon in Vegas.” While sharing that movie credit from the early 1990s, Parker did not confirm when she began dating her former co-star.

But her admission to once having a romance with the Academy Award winner led Cage to address the apparently brief love affair in a statement shared with E! News.

“I cared about Sarah, but I don’t think I passed the Mom test,” Cage explained on July 14, recalling a dinner with Parker’s mother at the Russian Tea Room.

“I don’t know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn’t hear from her again,” he said.

Cage’s claim that Parker ghosted him after sharing a meal with her mom sparked conversation online, though some internet users say the right decision was made.

“She dodged a bullet with that [one],” wrote someone in The Page Six comment section. In contrast, one person on Instagram stated, “Who wouldn’t want to date him?”

“You can’t ghost Ghost Rider wtf… shame on her,” proclaimed another critic on the social media app, referring to Cage playing the title character in the 2007 superhero film “Ghost Rider.”

Some took issue with Parker choosing now to address the rumor that has been in question for decades.

One Instagram user commented, “Thirty years later, does she think people care? I doubt it. She should [have] kept that to herself in secret, like it has been for 30 [years]!! Why [does she want] everyone to know that now?”

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that she and Honeymoon in Vegas costar Nicholas Cage were an item when they filmed the 1991 movie. https://t.co/Aoijm2WEOA pic.twitter.com/dEtQ5GtAVu — E! News (@enews) July 15, 2025

Additionally, Cage was slammed on the internet for his aging appearance. One unimpressed observer posted, “Well long time ago he used to be handsome and interesting.”

Cage has been married five times. He married his first wife, Primetime Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, in April 1995 and they divorced in May 2001.

Next, he wed rock music superstar Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in August 2002 before filing for divorce three months later. The divorce was finalized in May 2004.

“The National Treasure” actor was also married to Alice Kim from July 2004 to January 2016 and Erika Koike from March 2019 to May 2019.

Cage is currently married to his fifth wife, Riko Shibata. The pair, who have a 31 year age gap, met in 2020 while filming “Prisoners of the Ghostland” in Shiga, Japan.

A year later, in February 2021, they tied the knot at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas after Cage proposed via FaceTime. The couple welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Cage, in September 2022, over a year after their wedding. Cage was 58 at the time of her birth.

Parker is in a long-lasting union with “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor Matthew Broderick. The couple exchanged vows in 1997 after sharing the stage in the “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” Broadway play.

“I remember I had to leave to go on location to shoot a movie, and we were on East 10th street,” Parker stated on “Watch What Happens Live” when asked to share when she knew Broderick was “the one.”

The mother of three children continued, “I was getting in a car to go away for a while. I remember thinking, ‘I think I love him. Should I say it?’ Because neither one of us had said it yet.”

Parker returned to television for the “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That…,” which kicked off its third season on HBO on May 29, 2025. Cage’s creative output in 2025 includes a turn in the “Gunslingers” western motion picture.