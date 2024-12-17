‘So Gross’: Sarah Jessica Parker’s Skin Sparks Backlash as Fans Warn ‘Sex In the City’ Star to Lay Off the Cigarettes

Everyone’s favorite fashionista, Sarah Jessica Parker, caused a stir with her latest red-carpet appearance, not because of her attire, but because of her skin.

The 59-year-old actress attended the closing night of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 14.

In true Carrie Bradshaw form, Parker brought the drama to the carpet in an Oscar de la Renta Fall 2024 gown featuring a silver, gold, and bronze ombré sequin fringe hemline. She topped it with a chocolate bronze clutch and minimalistic gold accessories, and her signature blond waves swept to the side.

While her ensemble was stunning, Parker’s skin and allegedly looking well beyond her years is what left some fans floored.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker faces criticism about her looks at recent film festival. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Getty Entertainment shared a compilation of images from the film festival’s red carpet, including a close-up of the two-time Emmy winner’s smiling face.

“Sarah JP aging gracefully without fillers and plastics. Good for her!!!!!” said one Instagram follower.

Another fan followed up with, “My beautiful lady. Sara. Natural aging.”

This commenter showed love to the “Sex In The City” actress, saying, “SJP is giving us everything we need.” Another chimed in, “Sarah Jessica Parker is impeccable as always!”

While several followers acknowledged and thanked Getty for the “filter-free” video, some felt it did more harm than good to their beloved SJP.

“I wish SJP would stop smoking cigarettes. It’s so gross. It kills. And her skin deserves better,” said one person, while a second wrote, “Getty said no filters for you today.”

Another person said, “Wow!!! SKP looks 90 years old.”

Parker is no stranger to comments about her appearance and aging, particularly regarding her skin.

Even as far back as 2018, Parker’s looks were under fire. Parker’s 2018 Met Gala look was on par with the night’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” She wore a metallic-gold Dolce & Gabbana gown with a nativity scene headpiece. As fabulous as she looked, social media focused on the negative.

Sarah Jessica Parker looked 80 years old last night. Wtf. — Tina Moore (@TMoore8114) May 8, 2018

‘Sarah Jessica Parker looked 80 years old last night. Wtf,” said one X (at the time Twitter) commenter. Another added their two cents, saying, “Sarah’s plastic surgery went bad…really bad.”

Regardless of good or bad results, Parker has continuously denied having any plastic surgery. In a 2023 interview with Howard Stern, the shock radio host asked Parker if she thought she was a “good-looking human being.”

To which she replied, “I mean, I’m presentable.” She later added, “I don’t really like looking at myself. I mean, I think I’m fine.”

As the borderline disrespectful questioning continued, Parker joked that she felt he missed her chance for a “good old-fashioned facelift.”

“I ask people all the time. … Like, is it too late?” said the “And Just Like That” star. She implied that caving to the pressures of getting the procedure now wouldn’t leave her the desired “well-rested” look but possibly leave her looking like a “completely different human being.”

Parker did reveal that she takes care of her skin with the help of a dermatologist, and in 2013, she claimed to have cut her cigarette habit, but at the end of the day, she’s not afraid of aging or looking her age.

“I still understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks,” she said regarding societal pressures. “Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season, there was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and ‘Sarah Jessica’s hair is gray.’”

“Who cares?” she said, continuing to speak on the double standards of agism in men versus women. “There is just so much chatter and peripheral opinions. I don’t think it’s wrong. I think people should do whatever makes them feel better.”