‘After All Those Kids’: Soccer Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Bombshell About Why He’s Still Not Sold on Marrying Girlfriend After Nine Years

International heartthrob and world-class athlete Cristiano Ronaldo has come clean with his fans on why he hasn’t married his partner of nine years, Georgina Rodriguez, despite the couple sharing three of his six children together. The 40-year-old Portuguese soccer player, known for his meticulous planning both on and off the field, explained that he’s waiting for a certain “click” before tying the knot with the 31-year-old Spanish model.

Since beginning their relationship in 2016, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have built a life together that includes daughters Alana, 7, and two-year-old Bella. Rodriguez also suffered the loss of Bella’s twin brother during childbirth in April 2022. She serves as stepmother to Ronaldo’s other children, including three he had through surrogacy arrangements before meeting her.

9 Years, 3 Kids, No Wedding: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Surprising Reason for Not Marrying Georgina Rodriguez Yet (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )



Despite their seemingly picture-perfect family life, the question of marriage continues to follow the couple of nine years, especially with Ronaldo occasionally referring to Rodriguez as his “wife” in public settings.

“I always tell her, ‘when we get that click.’ Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about,” Ronaldo revealed during an appearance on Rodriguez’s Netflix reality show “I Am Georgina.” The Saudi Pro League star added, “It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month. I’m 1000% sure that it’ll happen.”

Ronaldo explaining why he hasn't married Georgina yet 😂pic.twitter.com/BjK8Ibtf3z — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) March 19, 2025

This calculated approach to marriage aligns with Ronaldo’s methodical life choices, including his decision to become a single father through surrogacy in 2010, long before meeting Rodriguez.

At that time, he announced on Facebook, “It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy.”

He established that he would have “exclusive guardianship” of his son, adding that “As agreed with the baby’s mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship.”

According to ABC News, the unnamed American mother was reportedly paid to serve as a surrogate. She gave birth to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. on June 17, 2010. Ronaldo used the same arrangement for two more children, twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, 7, clearly demonstrating his intentional approach to fatherhood even without a partner.

The revelation about waiting for the right moment has sparked significant reactions online. “It’s crazy he hasn’t get [the] ‘click’ yet,” one person tweeted after the interview clip circulated on X.

Another observed, “See Ronaldo still waiting for the click after all those kids and money,” while a more critical voice asked, “Are men good at anything aside from cheating and wasting women’s time?”

Some male commenters offered different perspectives, with one suggesting, “There is something he sees in her that no one knows about, when you live with a lady you will understand better. From outside it will looks all cozy, but we men we always observant we don’t lose guard.”

Others speculated about financial considerations behind the delay. One commenter wrote, “Baba is simply taking his time to work on his financial security first, doesn’t want to leave any loopholes incase of any divorce then he’ll proceed with marriage. The so called click is just camouflage, baller on and off the field.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has handled the situation with grace.

During the interview, she said when friends tease her by singing Jennifer Lopez’s “The Ring Or When,” she simply responds, “This is not up to me.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their marital status, the couple displays signs of commitment. In recent videos, Ronaldo appears to wear wedding rings, and he frequently refers to Rodriguez as his spouse on social media.

For a man with an estimated net worth of $800 million, who has meticulously planned every aspect of his life and career, including parenthood before partnership, this deliberate approach to marriage seems characteristic.

Whether the “click” Ronaldo awaits is emotional, practical, or financial remains private between the couple.

As they continue building their lives together — with Ronaldo dominating at Al-Nassr and Rodriguez thriving as a model and influencer — fans will continue wondering when soccer’s golden couple will finally make it official. For now, as one commenter noted, “Can’t blame Ronaldo after seeing whatever happened with Pep Guardiola. I mean, modern marriage is full of loopholes.”