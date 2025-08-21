‘Nobody Wants to Look at That’: Zoe Saldana Lifted Her Shirt to Give Fans a Sneak Peak, But Their Reaction Wasn’t What She Expected

When Zoe Saldaña decided to share a little summer sunshine with her Instagram followers, she probably didn’t expect to spark a full-blown debate about her social media etiquette.

What started as a lighthearted impromptu dance session quickly evolved into something much more complicated, leaving the “Avatar” actress to retreat from the very platform after flashing her backside for the camera.

Zoe Saldaña disabled Instagram comments after her playful bikini dance video sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Saldaña’s latest post featured a short yet enticing video of her dancing in a vibrant yellow floral bikini, complete with a white coverup that she cheekily lifted to reveal her backside.

Set against the backdrop of a tropical paradise, the 47-year-old mother of three moved to the rhythm of “La Colegiala” while sporting a stylish fedora, colorful loafers, and sunglasses. The scene painted a picture of pure summer bliss, with the actress letting loose beside a sleek black vehicle.

“Cheeky summer postcard,” she wrote in her caption, perfectly capturing the spirit of her dance moves.

Initially, fans responded with enthusiasm, flooding the comments with flame and laughing emojis and supporters calling the mini dance routine “excellent.”

However, the celebration was short-lived as the “Colombiana” star decided to disable comments on her post, a move that only seemed to fuel more speculation across other platforms.

The comment restriction didn’t prevent the conversation from migrating to Twitter and other social media spaces, where opinions became decidedly more mixed.

And why is she doing this? — Dagmara (@dagkulik125) August 20, 2025

“And why is she doing this?” one person wrote on X, capturing the bewilderment some felt about the actress’s choice to share such a revealing moment.

The question seemed to echo a broader confusion about celebrities sharing intimate moments on social media.

When Page Six picked up the story, its readers predictably spewed a barrage of criticism.

“Disgusting,” one person wrote bluntly in the comments section, while another took aim at what they perceived as attention-seeking behavior, calling the video a “Thirst trap. ‘Look at me, everybody!'”

This response highlighted how some viewers interpreted the playful dance as a calculated move for social media engagement rather than genuine self-expression.

Even more pointed criticism emerged on Page Six’s Facebook page, where someone wrote, “Sickening how much attention does she need,” suggesting that the actress’s post crossed a line from fun into desperation for public validation.

Another said, “Loved her ever since Center Stage,” referring to her 2000 role in “Center Stage,” as Eva Rodríguez, a bright student at a fictional ballet academy based on the School of American Ballet at New York’s Lincoln Center.

A third claimed, “Nobody wants to look at that.”

The mixed reception of Saldaña’s bikini video comes at a time when the actress has already been navigating some public relations challenges.

Earlier this year, she faced scrutiny for her interaction with husband Marco Perego Saldaña at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where footage captured her seemingly demanding his presence on the red carpet in what many interpreted as a publicly dismissive manner.

The current bikini controversy seems to be part of a broader pattern of public scrutiny that Saldaña has faced recently. While some fans continue to support her right to express herself freely on social media, others appear to be growing weary of what they perceive as attention-seeking behavior from the Academy Award-winning actress.

Despite the criticism, it’s worth noting that Saldaña’s summer posts, including a previous video where she hopped into a golf cart wearing unbuttoned Daisy Dukes and a bikini top, suggest an actress who’s simply enjoying her downtime and sharing moments of joy with her followers.

The decision to limit comments on her latest post might reflect a desire to maintain that positive energy without getting caught up in the inevitable social media storm that follows celebrity posts.

Whether the criticism will influence her future social media choices remains to be seen, but for now, Saldaña appears committed to sharing her authentic moments, even when they generate more questions than answers from her audience.