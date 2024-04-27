‘Just Got Mad All Over Again’: Zoe Saldana’s Blackface Approach to 2016 Biopic Portrayal of Nina Simone Resurfaces Around the 21st Anniversary of the Singer’s Passing 

An attempt at honoring the legacy of Nina Simone on the 21st anniversary of her passing has instead reignited furor over the controversial biopic starring Zoe Saldana as the late icon earlier this week. The film “Nina” debuted in April 2016, but even before its release, there was backlash over the actress’s altered appearance for the portrayal.

For the part, the “Avatar” standout wore a prosthetic nose that widened the look of her nostrils, an afro wig, and was covered in deeply hued body makeup to mimic Simone’s mahogany skin.

Zoe Saldana’s portrayal of Nina Simone in 2016 biopic”Nina” resurfaces with renewed outrage from the singer’s fans. (Photos: Nina film trailer; Ninasimone/Instagram.)

The “I Put a Spell On You” vocalist passed away of natural causes following a cancer battle on April 21, 2003. She was 70 years old.

A post on X commemorating her life with a stunning portrait of Simone was shared by her estate. However, the retweets and replies reveal she is forever tethered to the cinema mishap from nearly a decade ago. “Just got mad all over again,” wrote an X user who re-shared the post along with side-by-side photos of Saldana and Simone.

Another reaction read, “Still cannot believe they put her in blackface. And even worse that she agreed!” An individual who assessed Saldana based on her acting chops wrote, “Idc what anyone says Zoe did a great job playing her and I liked the movie. She ain’t look like her but she did her job.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mary J. Blige was originally tapped for the role, but funding issues led to her departure from the production. Saldana, who identifies as a Black Latina with Dominican, Puerto Rican, and Haitian roots, responded to the early outcry from the legendary artist’s fans, who were displeased with her taking on the gig.

“I should have never played Nina,” she said during a 2020 interview for Bese. “I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago — which was a different leverage, but it was leverage nonetheless — I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman,” added Saldana.

Four years prior though, she took a different stance.

“Female stories aren’t relevant enough, especially a Black female story. I made a choice,” Saldana told Allure. “Do I continue passing on the script and hope that the ‘right’ Black person will do it, or do I say, ‘You know what? Whatever consequences this may bring about, my casting is nothing in comparison to the fact that this story must be told.’”

Simone’s daughter, Simone Kelly, shared a similar sentiment when she spoke out against the film that was released a year after the official “What Happened, Miss Simone” documentary.

“There are many superb actresses of color who could more adequately represent my mother and could bring her to the screen with the proper script, the proper team and a sense of wanting to bring the truth of my mother’s journey to the masses,” Kelly told the New York Times four years before the film saw the light of day.

Sam Waymon, Nina’s brother, dished out scathing remarks regarding the casting when he told the New York Daily News that it was “an insult, to our people and their struggle, and to all the things that Nina stood for in her music and all the things she stood for in her life. It takes a lot of guts and gall to do that.” Of Saldana’s darkened complexion, he said it was “what we consider blackface.”

Michaela Coel looks so much like her in my opinion, probably unrelated but seeing these pictures of Nina reminded me of someone and I just remembered who pic.twitter.com/D9g8JDtRqr — 🤠Sairam💜 (@CZApolitica) April 22, 2024

Saldana has previously alluded to her success in film being due in part to her taking on roles in sci-fi franchises like “Star Trek” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” She claimed the characters she chooses suspend reality, allowing her as an artist to be colorblind, and for fans to not care about her ethnicity or skin color.

Elsewhere in the display of reactions to the estate’s well-intended posts, multiple people suggested that “I May Destroy You” actress Michaela Coel should be cast to portray the “High Priestess of Soul” if ever another attempt at telling her life story makes it to the big screen.