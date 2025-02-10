‘Why Was She Yelling at Him?’: Zoe Saldana’s Explosive Moment with Husband Caught on Camera as Fans Say She Just ‘Acted Like a Latina’

Actress Zoe Saldaña’s back-and-forth with her husband, Marco Perego Saldaña, at the Critics Choice Awards has set social media on fire, with many critics questioning why she treated her partner so rudely in public and others evoking several cultural stereotypes.

Dressed in a striking red silk Saint Laurent gown, accented with a Cartier choker and jewels, the “Avatar” star was seen calling out to Marco on the red carpet.

While posing for paparazzi on the red carpet, Saldaña pauses, turns to her husband who is off to the side, and points at him while seemingly yelling, “Come here!”

When he does not quickly oblige, she shakes her fist and repeats, “No! Come here!”

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 20: Actress Zoe Saldana and husband/artist Marco Perego arrives for the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Star Trek Beyond” held at Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 20, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Marco Perego Saldaña then quickly makes haste and joins his wife on the carpet for a few flicks. They seem to continue having a brief conversation while maintaining their smiles for the camera, though it is unclear what is being said.

The intense moment, captured on Access Hollywood’s Instagram, instantly went viral, with many of the platform’s followers weighing in on everything from her tone to what they characterized as cultural implications.

“Why was she yelling at him in front of hundreds of paparazzi?” one viewer questioned, while another bluntly commented, “She yelling at him lol.”

Some found her approach too aggressive, with one person writing, “OK, the screaming would definitely get on my damn nerves.”

Fellow Latinas, however, embraced Saldaña’s actions, attributing them to her cultural background, with remarks like “Love it! So Latinaaaa! I love US!” and “Zoe acted like a Latina. Come here or come here!”

This sentiment was echoed by those who saw the interaction as a reflection of her fiery personality, with one person labeling it, “That’s that SPICY Latina.”

Not everyone found the moment amusing or endearing.

Some critics took a more serious tone, with one user cautioning, “Showing her true colors. I’m afraid for him when they are at home,” while another insisted, “You don’t call your husband like that.”

The debate also veered into gender dynamics, with one observer pointing out, “People are loving Zoe for doing this. If it were her man who told her to come here now, people wouldn’t be clapping.”

The discussion illuminated the double standards often applied to public expressions of authority within relationships.

Despite the online chatter, the red carpet moment didn’t overshadow what became a triumphant evening for Saldaña.

She went on to win Best Supporting Actress for “Emilia Pérez,” and during her acceptance speech, she revealed a humorous twist to the situation — Marco had actually missed her big moment because he was in the bathroom. Still, she made sure to include him in her thank-yous, expressing gratitude to “my incredible husband” alongside her family and children.

Zoe Saldaña accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress.

pic.twitter.com/piHl87dwNj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 8, 2025

Saldaña and Perego Saldaña have long been known for their whirlwind romance and strong partnership. The couple, who met in early 2013, married just weeks after deciding to commit, despite both previously swearing off marriage.

In an interview in the June 2014 issue of The Hollywood Reporter, she explained the swift nuptial.

“I’ve known my partner for five years. I knew of his work. I knew of him. Then we met and months later, we both made the decision to do what we both individually vowed never to do — to get married,” she said.

Their marriage, which defies many traditional norms—including Marco taking her last name—has been a testament to their deep connection.

Together, they have built a life centered on love, family, and mutual respect. They share three children: twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, born in 2014, and son Zen, born in 2016. Over the years, Saldaña has often spoken about the strength of their relationship, emphasizing how they support each other’s careers and personal growth.

Despite the red carpet uproar, the couple remains steadfast in their decade-long marriage, shrugging off social media debates about gender roles and cultural implications.