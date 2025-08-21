‘Wow! He Upgraded Big Time!’: Lauren Sánchez Tied the Knot with Jeff Bezos, But Her Ex’s Stunning New Wife Has People Saying He Got the Last Laugh

Lauren Sánchez secured a billionaire as husband number two, but it is her ex that some people consider the real winner in the aftermath of the divorce. Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell was married to the former journalist for 14 years when they separated in 2019.

That same year, Sánchez’s relationship with Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos was plastered in the headlines. Meanwhile, Whitesell, 59, wed Chilean bombshell Pia Miller, 41, in a star-studded ceremony in 2021.

Lauren Sánchez critics say her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell got a major upgrade when he married Chilean bombshell Pia Miller. (Photos: Patrick Whitesell and Pia Miller via Pia/Instagram; Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos via Jeffbezos/Instagram)

Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 55, exchanged vows in a lavish destination wedding in Venice, Italy, in July. But even with their combined wealth and notoriety, the newlyweds are still being upstaged by Miller.

Sánchez’s detractors have especially taken a liking to Miller. Proof that the Macbalm Skincare founder is leaving fans drooling over her appearance was evident when she posted a carousel of images from her Grecian vacation in early August.

‘Sánchez Better Watch Out’: Fans Warn Lauren Sanchez After Jeff Bezos Reportedly ‘Invested’ Big Bucks In Busty Young Actress Sydney Sweeney’s Rumored Lingerie Venture Weeks After Wedding

One photo showed her in a multi-colored two-piece bathing suit, and in another she wore a Miu Miu crop-top and skirt set, each ensemble giving followers an eyeful of her slim figure and sun-kissed glow.

“The body and face of a goddess! Your beauty is simply out of this world,” commented one fan. A second person wrote, “He upgraded big time!” seemingly referring to Whitesell’s new trophy wife outshining Sánchez.

The juxtaposition of the two couples reveals a blaring difference in criticism, most of which paints Sánchez as a literal sight for sore eyes. “You look way better than that Lauren chick,” remarked a fan when the Whitesells posed for photos at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after party, which was also attended by his ex and Bezos.

Another person praising the union called them the “perfect couple – he was so lucky to escape that home wrecker of an ex wife. Tore apart an entire family for monetary gain. Sad to be her.”

How Lauren Sanchez's ex Patrick Whitesell proved he got the last laugh by marrying a stunning Australian actress after she cheated on him with Jeff Bezos – and don't expect them to be anywhere near the wedding! https://t.co/QrUlA1gekZ — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 26, 2025

Bezos and the socialite’s relationship was shrouded in scandal amid reports that their love connection began as an affair in 2019. At that time, the business magnate was married to his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott.

He and Sánchez claimed no wrongdoing, as they were separated from their respective spouses. The public, though, has remained skeptical of that account of their origin story and Scott has never cleared up the timeline of her separation from Bezos. She announced their separation in January 2019 and finalized the divorce