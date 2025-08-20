‘Completely Oblivious’: Trump’s Furious Search for Foreign Leader Standing In Plain Sight Sends Internet Into a Frenzy After Photo Reveals the Brutal Detail He Missed

A gaffe by President Donald Trump at a meeting of European leaders at the White House on Monday over Russia’s war on Ukraine is causing speculation about Trump’s mental health.

He’s the oldest President ever sworn into office at 79 years old, and social media is having a field day with the President’s slip-up.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to issue a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security and highlight his administration’s efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump was sitting right across from Finland’s President Alexander Stubb — and by the way, they’re golfing buddies — when Trump asked where he was. He was looking around and didn’t seem to recognize Stubb, even as he looked right at him.

“President Stubb of Finland … and he’s somebody that we’re all, huh, huh where, where?” Trump asked, appearing befuddled.

“I’m right here,” Stubb said, not two feet away from Trump.

“Oh, you look better than I’ve ever seen you look,” the baffled President said, completely unconcerned that he didn’t recognize a guy who he just played golf with at Mar-a-Lago in May.

“Total embarrassment,” johnebond said on Threads. “Imagine if this same thing happened with Biden,” another Threads user pointed out.

“This man is completely oblivious,” another Threads user posted.

European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with Trump over Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Trump a “pragmatic peacemaker” and called the White House meeting “successful.”

The summit follows Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska.

This isn’t the first senior moment for Trump; it’s just the latest in a series of recent flubs that have analysts scratching their heads.

In the days leading up to his meeting with Putin in Anchorage, Trump didn’t seem to know that Alaska is part of the United States.

At several press conferences last week, he said he “was going to Russia.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to downplay it, saying Trump may have plans to visit Russia in the future, but she seemed to contradict him when she said he’s going to Alaska on Friday.

In a Fox News Interview aboard Air Force One as they were heading to the 49th state, the President implied Alaska was not part of the U.S.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump said on the network’s “Special Report with Bret Baier,” referring to a possible deal with Putin over the war in Ukraine.

“If it’s bad, if it’s something I don’t see a future in, I’m gone, I’ll leave,” the President said. “I’ll go back to the United States.”

Earlier this month, at a White House press conference with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump seemed to forget members of his Cabinet were standing right behind him.

“Thanks as well to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for being here, wherever you may be,” the President said.

“I’m right behind you,” Lutnick said, catching the President by surprise.

“Oh, hey, fellas, I missed you,” Trump joked.

While Trump may be the oldest elected president, his gaffes are nothing new. During his first presidency, at the age of 71, Trump seemed to forget his wife of 12 years was standing right next to him.

In 2017, after Hurricane Irma hit Florida, Trump visited the Fort Myers area to assess the damage but raised eyebrows when he offered thanks on behalf of his wife—while she stood right beside him. “I just want to thank everybody, the first responders, on behalf of myself, our Vice President—Melania really wanted to be with us,” he said.