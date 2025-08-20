‘Instant Karma’: Disgruntled Florida Passenger Flings Cup of Coffee at Driver in Road Rage Fury Then It Backfires In the Most Epic Way, Video Shows

In our impatient society, it’s perhaps not too surprising that road rage incidents are surging.

A 2024 survey by dashcam company Nextbase found that a whopping 79 percent of all U.S. drivers have experienced aggressive driving. And the number of people shot by ill-tempered drivers has skyrocketed more than 400 percent since 2014, according to The Trace, an anti-gun violence website.

So, when a viral video showed a white SUV veering in front of a car, viewers braced for the worst. Instead, the clip captured a rare moment of instant karma, and people are here for it — really here for it. Viewers can’t smash the “like” button fast enough. In just two days, the Instagram reel has gotten nearly 10 million views.

A Florida man was caught on video flinging coffee at a driver. (Photo: Instagram video screen grab/Imvincentgao)

In the video, driver and internet personality Vincent Gao is being targeted by two older men in a white SUV while cruising along a major Florida thoroughfare. The SUV passenger can be seen grabbing a tumbler of coffee and brazenly throwing the liquid toward Gao. But the coffee blows back right into the man’s face, completely drenching him. “Yes, I laughed,” wrote Gao in the caption.

“Instant karma 😂😂” read a comment by influencer Nick Yardy with more than 12,000 likes. “It was the second toss after he’d already been drenched, for me,” read another, with 50,000 likes.

All told, there are 90,000 comments on the Instagram video and 30,000 over on Facebook. Everyone from country pop singer Tanner Adell to model Jordan Rand has been weighing in.

“Commenting so he knows I saw it too,” wrote Adell.

“He is embarrassed to this day,” South African actress Mona Monyane chimed in, referring to the man’s epic flub. The jokes seemed to write themselves: “How would you like Coffee sir? Same as I like my Karma, Instant!” said another.

Gao added background music to the video, a romantic ballad by Mexican crooner Luis Miguel called La Mentira, which made the clip — and the instant replay of the man’s coffee-drenched face — even funnier. “I don’t know why the song makes this 10x more funny but it does 😂😂😂😂😂🤣” wrote one.

“There’s an old saying, ‘Never spit into the wind.’ This pretty much sums it up!”