‘Inappropriately Aggressive’: Fired Head Coach of Girls’ Basketball Team Who Yanked Player’s Hair In Viral Video Hit with New Allegations

A former girls’ high school basketball coach, who made national headlines after being caught on camera pulling a player’s ponytail following a championship game, is now being sued by the high schooler he accosted.

Former Northville girls’ basketball star player Hailey Monroe is suing the team’s ex-coach, 81-year-old Jim Zullo, alleging that he acted aggressively and dangerously when he pulled Monroe’s hair after the team lost a New York state championship game in March.

Viral footage shows Monroe, her teammates, and Zullo standing courtside after the game ended. Zullo is seen approaching Monroe from behind and abruptly yanking her ponytail, which also caused her head to whip back.

A video shows a coach yank a teenage girl’s ponytail at the 2025 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D Girls Basketball Tournament. (Photo: X/@kirawontmiss)

A tearful Monroe steps away from Zullo as he starts yelling at her. Monroe’s teammate intervenes and scolds the coach for his actions.

Monroe’s complaint states that the incident exemplifies Zullo’s “long history of both physical and psychological abuse of students both in and out of the Northville Central School District,” per the Times Union.

Monroe alleges that she suffered “various permanent physical and mental injuries,” and seeks monetary damages.

The suit goes on to accuse the Northville Central School District, saying district officials “had been made aware and knew of … Zullo’s propensity to be inappropriately aggressive towards players on the Northville girls’ basketball team.”

In a statement, the school system said they are reviewing the complaint but won’t comment on the allegations at this time.

“It is the District’s policy to refrain from commenting on allegations in a complaint,” the district wrote in a statement to Spectrum News 1. “The District is reviewing the complaint and working with our legal counsel and we stand ready to address the allegations when the time to do so is appropriate.”

Zullo was fired from the school district after the altercation.

The public safety office for Hudson Valley Community College, where the championship game took place, also pressed charges against Zullo.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment in July and was ordered to pay a $120 fine and to stay away from the Monroe for a year. If he complies with the court order, the charge will be expunged from his record.

Zullo coached high school basketball teams for 40 years before retiring, leading several boys’ high school teams in New York state to six sectional titles and 12 league titles.

He came out of retirement to coach the Northville girls’ team and led them to back-to-back appearances at the Class D state championship for the two seasons he was with the school. Both games ended in defeat.

He was inducted into the New York Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.