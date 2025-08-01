‘We Will Beat… You!’: Road Rage Spirals After White Man on Mini Scooter Chases Black Mother and Daughter, But His Exit Doesn’t Go As Planned and the Internet Loses It

A road rage argument turned into a hilarious viral moment after a woman said her daughter was chased by a man on a mini motor scooter into a neighborhood.

The profane-filled interaction shared on TikTok by Ju_hendrix shows a heated confrontation between two Black women and a white man on a small scooter.

Video screenshots show a man on a mini scooter. (Photos: TikTok/Ju_hendrix)

First Black woman: I am recording this, b––ch. I’m recording this, b––ch. White man: Gon’ head and record it! Gon’ head. Y’all the one who come through saying, ‘f—k them kids!’ First Black woman: Come on. B–ch! Second one: Pull something out of there! White Man: I ain’t pulling nothing out! First Black woman: We will beat the f—k out you. We will beat the f—k out you. You chasing me around, you dumb a—. B—h, you chasing me around. Second Black woman: You might want to get the f—k on! First Black woman: Get the f—k away from us! #racism #huntsvillealabama ♬ original sound – Juicy @ju_hendrix Y’all I finally ran into me a CRAZY RACIST YT KAREN!! This racist YT MANIAC chased my daughter down the highway for 3-5 minutes through a neighborhood and on the highway on a mini motor scooter, all because he let his 2 small children ride their mini motor bikes in the road at DUST DARK wit no lights on, an I couldn’t see them. Then proceeded to cuss me out as if I wasn’t going to say ish!! RIGHT GAME WRONG BLCK BTCH!! I PROMISE y’all he just don’t know what almost happened to his ssa!! He should be thank God right now that I didn’t 🔫 his racist ssa!! His family was most DEFINITELY about to have something special to plan and do within the next few days!! #karen In a dramatic attempt to leave, the man pulled the starter cord on his scooter, but the engine wouldn’t rev up, stalling his exit from the scene as he stumbled to figure out what to do next.

It is unclear when and where the incident took place, but Ju_hendrix posted the video on TikTok on July 30. It has been viewed nearly 90,000 times, and over 1,300 people have commented on it contents. Many viewers mocked the man in the comments:

“His bike not starting is sending meeeee,” one viewer wrote. “His face when the bike didn’t start,” another wrote.

Ju_hendrix said the confrontation started after the man took issue with how she and her daughter drove past his children on the road.

“The man chased my daughter down the highway for 3-5 minutes through a neighborhood and on the highway on a mini motor scooter, all because he let his 2 small children ride their mini motor bikes in the road at DUST DARK wit no lights on, an I couldn’t see them. Then proceeded to cuss me out,” she said in the video caption.