‘Don’t Forget the Legs’: Rapper Lil Jon’s Shocking Transformation in New Photos Has Fans Zooming In on His Chiseled Chest

Atlanta rapper Jonathan “Lil Jon” Smith, 54, is wowing his online followers by showing off his muscular build in the gym.

On Aug. 18, the widely known ‘King of Crunk’ uploaded footage of himself working out in the gym to his Instagram page with OutKast’s classic “B.O.B” song playing in the background.

Award-winning recording artist Lil Jon shows off his muscular body frame in viral video.(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

His routine included pullups, weightlifting, and other individual exercises likely put together by his personal trainer Jay Galvin, whom he gave a shoutout in the caption.

Clips of Lil’ Jon getting in shape spread across the internet, leaving social media users and fellow celebrities amazed by the Grammy Award winner’s muscular physique.

West Coast rap legend E-40 wrote in Jon’s comment section, “Looking good family.” In addition, “Love & Hip Hop” reality show alumna Somaya Reece posted, “Health is wealth. Getttt it.”

“What happened to the pop belly lil Jon I grew up with?” one fan jokingly asked. Someone replied, “Don’t even look like the same person.”

The Spiritual World Instagram page reposted the recording of Lil Jon putting in work at the gym, where more fans weighed in.

“Wow, okay, he looked better than he did 20 years ago. Exercise is really all the medicine we need,” one person expressed in reaction to the Lil Jon workout video.

A similar comment read, “It’s amazing. He looks better now [than] he did 15 years ago.”

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images; liljon/Instagram)

Another said, “Is this really my first time seeing John’s face because I didn’t recognize who this was at all and I know he’s lost a lot of weight over the years, but this looks like a very young man.”

In February 2024, Lil Jon sat down with daytime talk show host Jennifer Hudson to talk about prioritizing his mental and physical health after reaching his 50s.

“When I hit 50, a lot of things I started to reflect on in life and personal issues. I turned to meditation to have more peace and to deal with certain emotions that I was having, and it calmed me,” Jon explained to Hudson.

The “Get Crunk” rapper also revealed to the Oscar winner that he started working with his trainer, Galvin, to prepare for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performance in 2024 with R&B superstar Usher.

“A lot of it is diet. It’s not just the gym, it’s diet. And you have to have the dedication to want to do it,” Lil Jon said. “I’ve been on a health journey for a while… mental health, physical health, and I just wanted to get my body right. I think I look good for a 52-year-old.”

Additionally, Jon spoke to Newsweek in December 2024 about embracing a healthier lifestyle. The frontman of the East Side Boyz hip-hop group acknowledged another man’s health issues as his inspiration.

“I first started to take my health more seriously when I had a driver that used to drive me whenever I was in L.A.,” recalled Jon. “One day, we were talking. He was like, ‘I had a triple bypass.’ … He was 10, 15 years younger than me.”

He continued, “It just kind of shocked me, and it made me say, ‘I need to take more my health more serious, and I’m older than him.’ So, what I’ve done in my past, the older I get, the harder it’s going to be to reverse whatever could be happening to me.”

Jon did take his newfound awareness about mental health, in particular, and transformed that interest into music by collaborating with Atlanta-born jazz musician Kabir Sehgal for two meditation albums.

The 11-track “Total Meditation” audio project by Jon and Sehgal dropped in February 2024. That same year saw their 9-track “Manifest Abundance: Affirmations for Personal Growth” arrive in May.

Prior to connecting with Sehgal for two bodies of work, Lil Jon was best known for teaming up with The East Side Boyz for the high-energy, double-platinum studio LPs “Kings of Crunk” in 2002 and “Crunk Juice” in 2004.

Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz scored hits with “Get Low” featuring Ying Yang Twins as well as “Lovers and Friends” featuring Usher and Ludacris. Linking with DJ Snake earned Jon an 8x-platinum plaque for the “Turn Down for What” collaboration.

Throughout his career, Jon also produced records for E-40, Three 6 Mafia, Bow Wow, Ciara, Ice Cube, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, T.I., and Trina. His production on the chart-topping “Yeah!” secured Usher RIAA Diamond certification.

Jon also popularized the catchphrases “yeah” and “okay” which inspired the classic “Chappelle’s Show” skits where Dave Chappelle played an exaggerated version of the hitmaker. The legendary hype man credited Chappelle for helping him reach a larger audience.