‘This Sounds Absurd. Count Me In’: Lil Jon Gets Fans Riled Up After He Announces New Home Renovation Show on HGTV

Producer and rapper Lil Jon will be renovating homes on a television screen near you, according to a recent press release.

The series, titled “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” will feature the 50-year-old Grammy award-winner alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon. According to the show’s description, Jon will offer “skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.” HGTV continued, “His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision — to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered — and make it a reality.”

Lil Jon attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event at SLS Miami on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM)

Speaking on the show, the “Turn Down For What” rapper said he “loves walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down.” He added, “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter.”

HGTV President Jane Latman says with this new project, the network seeks to create the type of show that all kinds of viewers can truly enjoy. “We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excited viewers across the audience spectrum,” Latman explained. “‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn’t want to see Lil Jon’s creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, ‘Yeah! Yeah!’”

Fans of the “Bia Bia” rapper seem to be open to the idea of seeing the Atlanta native host a home improvement show, with many on the social media expressing a great deal of interest, including one Twitter user who wrote, “This sounds absurd. Count me in.”

This sounds absurd.



Count me in. — Samuel Carter (@SamuelCarter148) May 19, 2021

Lil Jon shared the news with his fans on Instagram, writing, “SOOOO BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR A WHILE AND CAN FINALLY TELL YA ABOUT MY NEW SHOW WITH @anitramecadon ON @hgtv “LIL JON WANTS TO DO WHAT?!!” WHERE I …. WELL You JUST GOTTA WATCH 😉.”

Fans and celebrity friends congratulated the rapper on the latest endeavor, including one Instagram user who wrote, “Finally some culture on my favorite channel lol.”

“The Breakfast Club” radio host Charlamagne Tha God wrote, “Dope.”

Talk show host Claudia Jordan echoed those sentiments, writing, “Dope!! Congrats!!”

“Damn I might have to get cable for this one!! Big ups!” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, others voiced interest in participating on the show. “I’ve got a house in Detroit that I’ve been patching together since I got it in the auction 2014, COME RENOVATE IT! 😂” a third wrote. They added. “I always wanted to be on a renovation show 😩😂.”

“Dope. How can I get considered for a basement or bathroom renovation @liljon ?” said a fourth.

“Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” is slated to debut sometime this summer.