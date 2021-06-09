‘Okay!’ Lil Jon and Others Named as Guest Hosts on ‘The Bachelor’ Spin-Off Following Chris Harrison’s Controversial Exit

Chris Harrison is out. Lil Jon and a host of other celebrities are in.

The Atlanta, Georgia, rapper has been named one of the many celebrities who will be taking on the hosting duties for “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer following Harrison’s permanent exit from the franchise after his racism scandal earlier this year, Variety reported.

Lil Jon attends Sports Illustrated The Party Brought To You By The Undisputed Group And ABG Entertainment With DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, And Marshmello at Fontainebleau Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by FilmMagic for Sports Illustrated)

Rapper Lil Jon, actor Titus Burgess, former ‘NSYNC band member Lance Bass, and actor David Spade will split hosting duties for the next season of the romance show, starting on Aug. 16. The announcement of these new hosts received mixed reactions from fans on social media, especially with the addition of the “Turn Down for What” emcee.

One Twitter user wrote, “Last year was weird but they just said Lil Jon is one of the people hosting Bachelor in Paradise so this year might be weirder???”

Another person commented, “I need to know whether ABC reached out to Lil Jon to guest host or if it was general knowledge that Lil Jon watches Bachelor in Paradise and would be open to guest hosting.”

A third said, “LIL JON?!! bachelor in paradise about to be lit.”

“Look how much more levity and fun the franchise can have now without Chr*s H*rrison!!! #BachelorInParadise #TheBachelorette#TheBachelor #BIP,” wrote a fourth.

The news comes on the heels of Harrison’s departure from the franchises. In February 2021, the former host faced backlash after asking fans of the show to have some “compassion” for “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who came under fire over photos that showed her participating in an Old South slave plantation-themed fraternity formal.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday, June 8, Harrison spoke on his exit, stating he has “had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter.” He added, “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported that the now-former host would receive a mid-range eight-figure payoff and, under contract, isn’t allowed to speak of details surrounding his exit. He had been the host of the series for 19 years.