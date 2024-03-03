BMW Blasted for Seemingly Going Back on Their Promise to Gift ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ TikToker Reesa Teesa Her Dream Car

BMW has some explaining to do after seemingly piggybacking on the virality of content creator Reesa Teesa’s 50-part “Who TF Did I Marry?” series as part of their marketing scheme that left her just as empty-handed as her ex-husband did.

In the unbelievable account of a fairy tale love connection turned nightmare, the metro Atlanta woman claimed that she fell for the man of her dreams only to find out that their year-long marriage was a tangled web of deceit and unfulfilled promises as her husband, known as “Legion,” led her to believe a curated story of epic proportions about his life.

BMW is blasted for posts that TikTok users claim falsely implied that viral TikToker Reesa Teesa may be gifted her dream car. (Photos: Reesamteesa/TikTok, BMW USA/TikTok)

From claiming that he was a high-level corporate executive, a former arena football player, and that he had cash to pay for a $700,000 home, there was no detail spared in the retelling of her horrid experience in the whirlwind relationship saga.

The luxury car dealer, like other prominent brands such as Hilton and Delta, who have offered to assist with her international travel plans to London and Paris, joined in on the discourse surrounding the TikTok posts when Reesa revealed that her ex had even promised to help purchase her dream car, a dark blue BMW X5 with a cognac interior.

In the comments of one of Teesa’s posts, the car manufacturer wrote, “plz hold. starting part 1 now.” However, when they utilized audio of her describing the vehicle in since-deleted TikTok posts, it was believed by many users that they were preparing to gift her the midsize SUV, whose most basic model’s starting MSRP is $65,000. “On our way to find a dark blue BMW X5 with a cognac interior,” they captioned a video.

In a separate post, the company again used her audio, but wrote, “We hear you, ReesaTeesa…Let us do you one better,” as they showed off the sporty BMW sedan M5 in the exact colorway she described.

An outpouring of commenters expressed excitement for what was believed to be a not-so-subtle signal that a vehicle would soon be en route to her. But nothing of the sort took place.

BMW really fumbled the bag with Reesa Teesa. She confirmed that they are not gifting her with a car and they have removed their TikTok which originally implied that they would. Such a missed opportunity on their part. — DOM 🪄 (@fairybrandmuva_) February 29, 2024

Instead, the 30-something-year old addressed the speculation in a video set to Rose Royce’s “Wishing on a Star” that showed off the SUV. “Looks like this is the closest I will get to my Midnight Blue BMW X5 w/Cognac Interior…Hyundai would never.”

“I hope @bmw isn’t using a black woman for publicity and not following through with their word. I just know they wouldn’t do that. Come through BMW,” wrote one person. “BMW in partnership with Legion,” joked another. Elsewhere online, the company has faced backlash for the perceived implications of their posts.

An X user wrote that BMW was “absolute trash for this kicking Reesa Tessa when she’s down using her voice on an ad without compensation implying you were going to give her a car when you had no intention shame on you!!!”

“People are saying it made no sense for BMW to give reesa teesa a car Why would BMW even imply anything like that in the first place and then delete all trace of it They could’ve loaned her one for a week or so and have her continue doing story times in it or something,” read another tweet.

@BMW @BMWUSA ARE ABSOLUTE TRASH FOR THIS



KICKING REESA TEESA WHEN SHE'S DOWN



USING HER VOICE ON AN AD WITHOUT COMPENSATION



IMPLYING YOU WERE GOING TO GIVE HER A CAR WHEN YOU HAD NO INTENTION



SHAME ON YOU!! pic.twitter.com/XgRrgdVRTx — Shea LaRoux 💙💛 (@SheaLadivabich) March 1, 2024

Amidst the public slamming of BMW, on Feb. 29, Hyundai took advantage of an opportunity to lure Reesa to their car lot. “Ready when you are…” they wrote in a post that gave her a look at their midrange offering, a 2024 Palisade with a similar dark-blue hued exterior. Also in the video was a note from the company telling her to “email us back babes.”

The message was seemingly received, as she did slyly reference them in her post about her dream car remaining just that. While many people are talking about BMW and the “fumbled” opportunity to make things right with the content creator, the company has elected not to engage with the comments or to issue a statement about their real intentions with the posts.

Reesa Teesa will address more of her “Who TF Did I Marry?” story, her newfound fame, negative remarks and accusations she’s a clout-chaser on the “Tamron Hall” show on March 4.