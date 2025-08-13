‘I Didn’t Touch Him’: Sha’Carri Richardson’s Arrest Caught on Bodycam, and the Footage Doesn’t Match Her Version of the Airport Fight

The saga of Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson being detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport continues to play out with more twists to the story.

Richardson, 25, was arrested on July 27 for assault against her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman. The incident was caught by airport security cameras.

On Aug. 7, TMZ shared a leaked video of the altercation between Richardson and Coleman. In the footage, Richardson is seen shoving Coleman multiple times as he attempts to walk away.

Track and field couple Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have spoken out about alleged dispute in a Seatle airport. (Photo credit: itsshacarri/Instagram; _coleman2/Instagram)

More recordings of Richardson from the airport show her speaking to police officers at the scene, which was captured on body camera footage.

“He lied. He’s a liar,” Richardson said about Coleman in the video before claiming their argument was apparently over her refusing to give him some unknown object she had in her possession.

A cop then asked Richardson if any physical assault took place as they were bickering. She responded, “No, I didn’t touch him. He didn’t touch me. I will be honest.”

The Texas native went on to say that she did not have a problem cooperating with the authorities and described the matter with Coleman as “relationship stuff.”

Richardson also told the officer, “Please document everything. I have no problem with you documenting anything. I’m going to do my part. Do your best, document everything.”

Richardson’s immediate retelling of the conflict with Coleman contradicted the airport surveillance cameras capturing her repeatedly pushing him.

Additional bodycam footage filmed Richardson being arrested. The two-time track and field World Champion called out her partner while being taken into custody.

“What am I being arrested for? Christian, are you serious right now? OK, I didn’t assault him though. We were having an argument,” the former Louisiana State University standout maintained.

She added, “It was an argument. I didn’t assault him. I didn’t do anything wrong. But the fact that you guys are doing this to me, and he’s the man in this situation, I’m going to comply.”

Richardson then insisted she had evidence on her phone that would prove her innocence before saying, “Thank you, Christian… I’m about to go to jail because of you right now.”

The latest details connected to police apprehending the track star in Seattle has sparked heated conversation on social media with people focusing on her seemingly turbulent relationship with Coleman.

“Brother, RUN,” a man wrote on Instagram. A woman on the app commented, “We need to Teach Black boys and Black men to walk away from red flags the first time.”

A third person sarcastically posted, “It’s his fault he made her upset and made her do this to him, we got it.” One commenter joked, “Certified crash out, lmao. Y’all hear that tone and speech pattern!!?”

In addition, someone advised Richardson to seek mental health treatment, writing, “She needs to be in therapy for the way she really thought she could lie around cameras. I feel sorry for her.”

“I see nothing but a woman being respectful to the police,” a Sha’Carri supporter expressed in the comment section. Another fan of the famous sprinter posted, “Didn’t she take accountability already.”

Prior to the bodycam clips going viral online, Richardson addressed the incident with Coleman in a video message posted on her Instagram account on Aug. 11, according to the New York Post.

“Definitely a lot of self reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that — holding myself accountable,” she stated.

Richardson also issued a statement via an Instagram Story slide. On Aug. 12, Us Weekly reported on her remarks which included a public apology to Coleman.

“I apologize to Christian,” Richardson wrote on Tuesday morning, then adding, “My apology should be just as loud as my actions, honestly louder. To Christian, I love you and I am so sorry.”

Coleman, 29, has also spoken out about Richardson getting arrested over an alleged dispute. The world championship-winning runner defended his girlfriend during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Oregon in the first week of August.

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round. I don’t feel like she should have been arrested,” Coleman admitted to the press at the four-day meet. “I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that.”

The Georgia-bred professional athlete continued, “She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, mercy and love.”

Plus, Coleman pushed back on the “negative” narrative surrounding the headline-grabbing arrest of his self-described “teammate.” He also called Richardson a “great person” and “the best female athlete in the world.”