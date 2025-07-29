‘Can We Cover Up the Girls?’: Sha’Carri Richardson Limits IG Comments as Fans Zoom In on Her ‘New’ Curves Ahead of Competition

Plenty of people are keeping an eye on track star Sha’Carri Richardson ahead of the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The athlete, 25, is the reigning 100-meter world champion, looking to defend her crown in that race as well as lead the pack in the 200-meter showdown.

But her gazelle-like stride in competition is hardly the reason that social media users have taken a keen interest in her as of late. Instead, many are talking about her physical appearance.

Sha’Carri Richardson limits comments as fans speculate about her curves in new photos. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Social media sirens first went off when she cryptically announced, “It’s time for a change.” Comments have been limited on her account, but fans still have plenty to say.

The post was two selfies, one an up-close shot of her smiling face and long, flowing tresses as she looked off in the distance, and the other where she looked directly into the camera and showed off a low-cut top.

Those commenting on the obvious eye-catching assets in the photo wrote, “Please can we cover up the girls?” and, “Let them perkies breath baby.”

The focus remained on her figure when Richardson shared more images in the same outfit with the caption, “EVERYTIME!! Tell your mama the truth” with a kissy face emoji.

Sha’Carri Richardson limits comments as fans speculate about her new curves and romance with Olympian Christian Coleman. Photos: Itsshacarri/Instagram.

Hollywood Unlocked reposted the snapshots, generating even more buzz about the Olympian. There were even more users who wrote about her “new breast?” One reaction read, “Knew the implants were coming.”

A second individual alluded to her bosom being enhanced, though they were not completely certain. So, they asked, “Did she get her boobs done?”

A third onlooker claimed that the presumed augmentation was a “major glow up for her and Simone!” Olympic gymnast Simone Biles debuted a fuller chest in early July.

Elsewhere in the discourse, others assumed both posts were obscure comments about her love life. She has reportedly been dating fellow Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman since 2023.

An eager follower was quick to celebrate the speculated breakup when they remarked, “Yes, she [is] single again.” Someone else shared, “Bro just ruined it for men forever now.”

Sha’Carri Richardson and boyfriend Christian Coleman. Photos: Itscarri/Instagram.

In May, Coleman told Olympics.com this about the relationship: “I feel as if like we just are both finding our way and finding our balance…We just support each other, trying to feed off each other…We just work hard and, like I said, it’s trying to find our balance mentally and spiritually. From there, I think that everything will take care of itself as it was supposed to.”

Neither medalist has commented on the breakup rumors. Both athletes are eyeing a return to the Games in 2028, when Los Angeles will serve as the Olympics‘ host city.