‘Does She Look High?’: Sha’Carri Richardson Fans Believe She Hasn’t Learned Her Lesson as Fans Zoom In on Her Eyes During Interview 

Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson has been immortalized in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. The track and field sprinter was honored at her high school alma mater.

On Sept. 21, David W. Carter High School commemorated Sha’Carri Richardson by officially naming a track after the 24-year-old star athlete.

Richardson made a surprise appearance at David W. Carter’s John Kincaide Stadium football field for a Friday night game against crosstown rival Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

After winning a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson gets a track at her former high school named after her. (Photo: @itsshacarri/Instagram)

Local officials such as Dallas Independent School District superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and Texas state Sen. Royce West were on hand for the naming celebration.

“I’m proud to come out of the DISD,” Richardson stated at the ceremony, according to WFAA Channel 8. “I ran on this track. I can say I started my career on this track. So, for it to be named after me now, it’s an honor. “

She continued, “But it shows that I have a responsibility to Dallas. Where I come from continues to support me no matter how far I go. And I will never, ever, ever let people forget where I come from.”

Richardson earned a lot of celebratory praise for Carter High School formally recognizing her athletic accomplishments. However, some YouTube users focused on the 2024 Summer Olympian’s appearance.

One person wrote, “Sha’Carri looked tired and sleepy. She deserves a good rest and a nice holiday with friends and her loved ones. Glad Carter School and Dallas ISD continue to honor her.”

A fan advised, “Take care of yourself, girl, have a good rest, and come back stronger.” Another commenter asked, “Does she look high?” while someone else bluntly stated, “She high asf.”

Richardson has been open about her marijuana usage in the past. She qualified for the postponed 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but was deemed ineligible for the 100-meter race after testing positive for Carboxy-THC and THC in June 2021.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency gave Richardson a one-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation. Despite the Tokyo Games not starting until July 2021, the American runner missed the chance to compete in Japan.

“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a press release.

I am human — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itsshacarri) July 1, 2021

In response to the USADA ban, Richardson admitted to smoking marijuana as a way to cope with the sudden passing of her biological mother, Shayaria Richardson. The then-21-year-old reportedly found out about her mom’s death one week before her disqualified 100-meter victory at the 2021 United States Olympic Trials.

“I apologize. As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track, I don’t represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love, and I failed you all,” Richardson said in a July 2021 interview on the “Today” show.

The former Louisiana State University student added, “Don’t judge me, because I am human. I just happen to run a little faster.”

Additionally, Richardson spoke about how “triggering” her mother’s death was which sent her into “a state of emotional panic.”

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.”



Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

Richardson was raised by her grandmother, Betty Harp, and aunt, Shay Richardson, in the Dallas area. She was an eight-time state champion at David W. Carter High School.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Richardson won gold medals in the women’s 100-meter race and the women’s 4×100 meters relay. She captured a bronze medal for the women’s 200 meters as well.

Richardson earned her first Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games by helping Team USA secure first place in the 4×100 meters relay. The native Texan came up just short in the 100-meter race, taking silver behind Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia.