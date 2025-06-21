‘I Didn’t Recognize Her’: Sha’Carri Richardson’s Bare-Faced Video Stuns Fans as She Correct Everyone Mispronouncing Her Name

‘I Didn’t Recognize Her’: Sha’Carri Richardson Shuts Down People Mispronouncing Her Name as Her New Look In New Video Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson took to social media recently to correct people who continue to mispronounce her name, but it was her natural appearance in the video that had fans talking just as much as her message.

The Olympic sprinter appeared without her signature wigs, makeup and nails, prompting mixed reactions from viewers who were surprised to see her fresh-faced look while she addressed the pronunciation issue.

The controversy began when rapper Big Sean name-dropped Richardson in his verse on Lil Wayne’s highly anticipated album “Tha Carter VI,” released June 6.

Sha’charri Richardson took to social media to blast people for mispronouncing her name. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the track “Sharks,” Big Sean rapped “Ten steps ahead, Sha’Carri how I’m movin’,” attempting to compare his own hustle to her elite sprinting abilities.

However, the Detroit rapper mispronounced her name, saying “Sha-CAR-ri” instead of the correct “Sha-CARRY.”

Big Sean’s lyrics from the song, “Sharks” by Lil Wayne also featuring another artist named Jelly Roll. (Photo screenshot: @genius)

Rather than letting the error pass, Richardson addressed the issue head-on in a social media video that caught fans’ attention for multiple reasons.

“I just wanted to sit and share,” she said in a video on social media. “Y’all, my name is ‘Sha- CARRY not Sha CAR-ri. At this point, y’all know my name is Sha-CARRY. It ain’t how hard. OK, so when y’all say Sha CAR-ri I’m going to correct you every time.”

She continued, “They don’t even say it wrong on TV no more or announcements. So that’s not always [the] excuse no more.”

“And if you don’t say it right, I’m gonna address you, I’m gonna let you know, and I might not. Nevermind but yeah it is Sha-CARRY all 2025 and forever more,” Richardson ended the clip.

Sha’carri Richardson tired of yall pronouncing her name wrong, get it right when you address her! pic.twitter.com/a0qE3xQVda — ҒβΔ GΩDDΣSS✨ΔΠDRΣΔ (@FBAGoddess444) June 7, 2025

The response from social media users was mixed, with opinions divided on both her correction and her natural appearance.

One Twitter user dismissed her concerns, tweeting, “I guess she mad big sean got it wrong in his verse on Wayne’s new album. Mf’s be losers man, be grateful he even mentioned you.”

However, others showed understanding, with one person noting, “I would be too nobody likes having their name pronounced or spelled wrong.”

Some fans admitted they had been pronouncing her name incorrectly all along, with one user confessing, “I … ain’t know that this whole time.”

Meanwhile, Richardson’s natural look sparked additional commentary, with some focusing on her appearance rather than her message.

Comments like “Why is she bald tho” and “I didn’t recognize her without the nails” highlighted how accustomed fans had become to seeing her signature glam style.

Yet others appreciated this natural side of the athlete, with one X user writing, “Lil Sis looks healthy and radiant. Good for her.”

The focus on Richardson’s appearance speaks to how her bold aesthetic choices have become integral to her public persona.

The 25-year-old sprinter has become a cultural figure known for her flamboyant style, including brightly colored wigs, dramatic makeup, and long acrylic nails that she proudly wears even while competing. These elements serve as personal statements of identity, power, and tribute to those who came before her.

Richardson has openly credited track legend Florence Griffith-Joyner, known as “Flo-Jo,” as a major inspiration. Flo-Jo was renowned for her record-breaking speed and elaborate racing outfits and signature long nails during competitions in the 1980s.

Richardson’s style choices have occasionally drawn criticism, including a 2021 incident when an Australian journalist suggested her nails and hair could be side effects of steroid use, a baseless claim that was swiftly dismissed.

By 2023, she started to wear her hair natural and made headlines for her new look.

Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use. pic.twitter.com/qEM7fkmADt — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) July 2, 2021

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Richardson made her long-awaited Olympic debut and delivered spectacular performances. The former LSU track and field star earned a silver medal in the 100-meter final on Aug. 3, then helped secure gold for Team USA in the 4×100 relay on Aug. 9, running alongside teammates Melissa Jefferson, Gabby Thomas, and Twanisha Terry.

Perhaps the most memorable moment came during the relay qualifying round, where viral footage captured Richardson taking on anchor leg duties and demonstrating exactly why she’s considered one of the world’s premier sprinters. The video shows her catching up to Germany’s Rebekka Haase before shifting into another gear entirely, leaving her competitor behind after giving her a quick glance that became social media legend.

Whether sporting her signature glamorous look or appearing fresh-faced and natural, Sha’Carri Richardson continues to command attention and respect on her own terms.