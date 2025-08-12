‘Making Sure He’s Not Dangerous’: White Woman Follows Black Political Candidate While He Canvasses Missouri Neighborhood and Removes His Campaign Cards from Doors, Video Shows

A political candidate going door-to-door in Jackson County, Missouri, says an elderly white woman with a walking stick trailed him through a neighborhood, yanking his campaign cards and warning residents about a Black man wandering in the area.

Justice Horn, who posted video of the bizarre encounter to TikTok, said he was campaigning at an apartment community in Lake Tapawingo outside Kansas City when the woman began shadowing him “with a weapon” and asked a neighbor, “If I was a danger to her?”

Video screenshots capture a Missouri woman removing a card from a door. (Photos: TikTok/Justicehorn7)

The woman looked like she had just stepped out of a flower bed and left a trowel stuck in the dirt to deal with the man.

“I just had a deeply unsettling and racist encounter while knocking doors in Lake Tapawingo,” Horn wrote in the caption. “I was speaking with a kind older resident at a door when another woman suddenly interrupted our conversation and asked her, ‘Ma’am, are you okay?’”

According to Horn, the resident he was speaking with replied, “Yeah, why would you ask that?” The woman then said, “I was just making sure he’s not dangerous,” before confronting Horn about why he was in the neighborhood.

Horn said she followed him down the street with the pole, removing his campaign materials from doors.

“I asked her to leave my card alone, and she said, ‘I don’t have to and I’m not going to.’ After she realized I had started filming for my own safety, she quickly shifted the narrative—suddenly claiming the issue was about soliciting in the neighborhood,” he said.

The video, filmed after the exchange began, shows the woman standing at a neighbor’s door with her back to Horn.

“Ma’am, please leave my card alone,” Horn can be heard saying. She ignores him, removes the card, and waits for someone to answer the door.

“Is there any way I can have my card back?” he asks politely. She turns halfway without making eye contact, reaches back to hand him the card, and says faintly, “Stop soliciting here.” Horn explains, “I got permission from the neighbors,” but the woman returns to the door, peering inside as if hoping for someone to answer.

She has a small terrier with her in the video, but the leash drags on the ground as the dog wanders in circles.

Horn said the incident was disturbing but would not deter him from campaigning.

“Let me be clear: this behavior does not represent the many good-hearted people I’ve had the privilege of meeting here. Yes, it shook me. But I’m not backing down. I came here to meet voters, listen, and serve—and that’s exactly what I intend to keep doing.”