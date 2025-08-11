‘You Need to Go!’: Entitled White Woman Tries to Evict Family from Beach, Claiming It’s Private Property, Then Realizes She Can’t Call the Cops, Video Shows

A Texas woman is going viral after demanding that another woman and her family leave the beach, claiming the area was private.

A TikTok video shared by user Virginislandspridee shows a thin white woman in a Texas flag bikini top and short-shorts with a hand on her hip, wearing mirror sunglasses, shooing a woman who’s off camera.

A video screen grab captures a woman in the middle of a dispute over a beach. (Photos: TikTok/Virginislandspridee)

“Oh, you’re going to put it on the internet,” the Texas woman says smugly.

“Well, what else do you want me to do?” the woman behind the camera says.

“I want you to leave. This is private property,” she demands

“This is not private property,” the woman filming says.

The confrontation reportedly took place in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the law says no beach can be legally private and all beaches up to the water line are public and must remain accessible for use and enjoyment.

U.S. Virgin Islands law guarantees the public’s right to use beaches and shorelines. This includes the area from the low tide line up to 50 feet inland or to the edge of natural vegetation, whichever is shortest.

“You see this house right here?” the woman says while pointing off camera. “That means we are on private property.”

“We are in the Virgin Islands,” the woman recording the video explains.

“Congratulations, so is everybody else,” the obnoxious woman quips.

“And the beaches are public,” the woman filming says calmly.

However, the other woman rejects her claims and tells the woman she can take her children to another beach. She doesn’t back down even after the mother explains to her that she has lived on the island for 50 years, and she lives right above the same property the woman is griping about.

She still insists: “You need to take your things and your kids, and you need to go!”

However, the mother refuses to back down, also.

“We’re not leaving, so call the police…” the mother says.

The woman in the bikini top then pushes buttons on her cellphone and presses it to her ear, while the camera pans around to the beach, to the other woman, and back to the woman struggling to figure out how to lodge her complaint.

The video garnered more than two million views as of Aug. 11. Many viewers mocked the Texas woman for her attempt to call the police.

“Her looking at her phone realizing that 911 doesn’t work out of the country,” one person wrote. “Someone needs to tell Heather she doesn’t own the beach! WTF?! I have second-hand embarrassment. I’m glad you stood your ground!” another viewer wrote.