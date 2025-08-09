‘Boris Came with It’: Nicole Ari Parker Found the Perfect First Home for Herself, Then Boris Kodjoe Stepped In with One Line That Has Women Everywhere Swooning

Nicole Ari Parker has fans melting over her husband after recounting the early days in their marriage.

On Aug. 5, Parker sat down for an interview with Keke Palmer on her podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” where Parker revealed a romantic moment between her and her husband, Boris Kodjoe, when she was going house shopping.

Nicole Ari Parker shares romantic gesture her husband made when she was going house hunting. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Ashley Stewart)

Parker revealed that at the end of their fourth season of “Soul Food,” which was how she and Kodjoe first met, she had saved enough money to buy her first house in Los Angeles. Kodjoe’s character Damon Carter had been written out of the show but, according to Parker, some of the cast members were so close that several of them kept in contact. This included herself and Kodjoe.

She revealed that Kodjoe offered to look for a house with her.

She said, “So I had found the house. It was in my price range. It was going to be my first purchase.” But after walking around, Kodjoe had a proposition.

“He’s looking around and he goes, ‘You know, we could get more space if we did it together.’”

Per People, Kodjoe shared that he and Parker started dating sometime after season 2 of their series. Parker told Palmer that she remained cautious about getting involved with Kodjoe because when they met “he had every girlfriend on the planet.”

She said, “This was my big break. What if he broke my heart and now I’m depressed on my show. I wasn’t going to do all that.”

During the last season of filming, Kodjoe was already off of the show but they were still emailing each other. At the time she and her cast mate Malinda Williams were renting a big house together, when one day Parker received an email with an attachment.

Once it fully opened, she realized it was a home that Kodjoe recommended that they get, and it came with a tennis court and a pool.

She told Palmer, “He is standing in front of it and he says, ‘I found our house.’”

Fans were so taken by the story that they shared their reaction in the comments of the clip shared by the Wives Virtue Instagram page.

One person said, “Now that’s what #intentional looks like.”

Someone else commented, “I can’t stop smiling. I’m going to puke.”

Others commented on the actual interview on Youtube.

One person wrote, “The fact that he said, ‘We could get more space if we did it together’ is literally sending me. I can’t. Definitely should write a book and even a movie.”

Another person who praised Boris’ efforts said, “Boy Boris came with it!!”

After meeting on set, Kodjoe and Parker tied the knot in his home town Gundelfingen, Germany, in 2005. They took no time to start a family. That same year they got married they welcomed their daughter Sophie and the next year, Parker gave birth to their son Nicolas.

Parker explained to Palmer that Kodjoe really aspired to be a father and a husband.

“He really wanted to be married with kids and we got a boy and a girl and two dogs.” It’s been more than 20 years together and Parker clarified that everyday is not marital bliss. However, she said, there has been a new “resurgence” of their romance now that their kids are out of the house.