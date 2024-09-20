‘These Women Over 50 Are Doing Too Much’: Nicole Ari Parker’s Mini-Skirt Exposing Her Underwear Shocks Fans Who Say She Looks ‘Cheap’

Actress Nicole Ari Parker was feeling herself when she arrived at the bi-annual presentation of the Michael Kors Collection at New York Fashion Week.

However, when a video of her in a revealing black skirt set hit the internet, some fans were less than impressed.

At 53, many fans of the mother of two teenagers thought she should dress more conservatively. The “Soul Food” star donned a black turtleneck sweater, matching briefs, and a lace skirt overlay. Her monochromatic ensemble was finished off with pointy black heels, exuding high fashion and confidence.

Actor Nicole Ari Parker sparks conversation with sexy outfit during New York Fashion Week. Fans say she is too old to dress so provocatively.(Photo: @nicoleariparker/Instagram)

Mick Mick NYC posted a video of Parker arriving at the fashion show with her security detail and entourage. Her toned legs and dancer-like physique were on full display, with her blond curly bob and chic black sunglasses completing the look.

Fans, however, had mixed reactions. Some praised her style, calling her “gorgeous” and “a beauty,” while others felt her outfit was inappropriate for her age.

“These women over 50 are doing too much. Her. Halle. Taraji. Tracee,” one commenter said, referencing other celebrities who continue to push the boundaries of style as they age.

“It cheapens her—she’s usually dressed sophisticated,” another fan added.

A third comment echoed, “I think you are too old for underwear. It’s not classy.”

A particular focus for critics was how Parker’s children — Nicolas, 17, and Sophie Kodjoe, 19 — might feel about their mom’s daring look.

“I wonder what her kids think? Especially her son,” one person mused, while another urged, “Let’s start wearing clothes again, and not underwear with see-through over it!”

Despite the controversy, Parker remains a Black Hollywood fashion icon.

Michael Kors selected her to attend the show and create a “Get Ready with Me” segment for “Town & Country,” highlighting her influence in the fashion world.

Parker’s character as elite New Yorker Lisa Todd Wexley in Max’s “And Just Like That” (a modern twist on “Sex in the City”) only solidifies her position as a style maven. She’s been serving unforgettable looks since her breakout role in “Brown Sugar” in 2002, and her fashion sense has only become more refined.

As a part of Hollywood’s over-50 elite, Parker shares the spotlight with fellow stars like Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina Hall, all of whom continue to turn heads and welcomed her into the reboot of their hit franchise “The Best Man: Final Chapters” on Peacock.

Though some fans may question her wardrobe choices, Parker’s allure is undeniable.

Even those who weren’t fans of her Fashion Week outfit couldn’t deny how well she’s aged. “Obsessed!” one person tweeted about her look.

Love her looks or hate them, Nicole Ari Parker remains a timeless beauty, and fans continue to be captivated by her elegance and grace.