‘Who Man You Trying to Take??’: Nicole Ari Parker Joins the Cast of ‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’

Fans of the film “The Best Man” may be happy to learn that a sequel is currently in the works. “The Best Man: Final Chapters” has already begun filming, and the limited series is set to stream on NBC’s Peacock.

The limited series has also recently cast actress Nicole Ari Parker as a reccurring character. Parker will play the role of Xiomara Amani.

Nicole Ari Parker shares the news she will join the cast of “The Best Man: Final Chapters” as a recurring character. @nicoleariparker/Instagram

Parker shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “So happy to be back at it with the amazing @MalcolmDLee & @Dtelson31. Having a blast jumping in for a few eps in The DR with the Brilliant cast of #TheBestMan.”

Fans reacted to the exciting news.

“Yessss Nicole!!! Who man you trying to take??”

“Omg can’t wait to c what u play.”

“Not you about to be Lance Sullivan’s love interest…”

The limited series, which was first announced in February, is a sequel to the 1999 hit film “The Best Man” about four college friends reuniting for a wedding. The series will follow the characters as they continue to navigate their lives. Actors Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard and Harold Perrineau starred in the original film and have all returned for the limited series. Regina Hall, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan and Melissa DeSouza are also returning to their original roles from the film.

Diggs also shared a picture of the cast from the film’s 2013 sequel, “The Best Man Holiday” on Instagram on May 1 just after the news of the series was announced. He captioned the post, “We’re baaaaaaaaack….”

Actor Taye Diggs shares a throwback picture of the cast of “The Best Man Holiday” on Instagram on May 1. From left to right are Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, Monica Calhoun and Morris Chestnut. @tayediggs/Instagram

Actors Ron Canada and Brandon Victor Dixon have also joined the cast. Canada will play Wellington, who is the father of Howard’s character and has misgivings about turning over the family business to his son. Dixon will play a debonair man from Long’s character’s past.

Universal Television is producing the limited series written and created by Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North. Sean Daniel is executive producing the series along with Dominique Telson. Also joining the cast is “Billions” actor Michael Genet, “Dynasty” actress Yvonna Pearson, Eric Scott Ways from “Respect,” Aaron Serotsky from “Dopesick,” Terrence Terrell from “Giants” and “Brooklyn’s Finest” actor Tobias Truvillion. The 10-episode limited series will stream on Peacock.