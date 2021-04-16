‘They’ve Been Together So Long That They Look Alike’: Boris Kodjoe’s Pep Talk to Wife Nicole Ari Parker Derails When Fans Say They Favor Each Other

Nicole Ari Parker gave fans insight into how she got her day started on Wednesday, April 14, by posting an Instagram reel — a 15-second multi-clip video — of her husband, actor Boris Kodjoe giving her a “pep talk.” In the clip, the actress, who appears to be on Facetime, is seen lovingly gazing at her husband as he speaks while Fantasia Barrino’s “When I See You” blasts in the background. The video ultimately ends with Kodjoe sending his wife off with a virtual kiss.

It’s unclear what the couple discussed because the interaction between the two was muted, but it appeared to be enough to get Ari Parker pumped for the day. She captioned the recording, “#WhenYouNeedAPepTalkWeds 👊🏽🙌🏽 Thanks, Babe.”

Nicole Ari Parker shares a video of her husband Boris Kodjoe giving her a pep talk as she tackles the day. Photo:@nicoleariparker/Instagram

Many fans gushed over the pair’s devotion to each other.

“I love them cause they bother nobody and you really hear nothing bad about this Union and I love them for that. Beautiful couple ❤️.”

“Now this is relationship goals… They’re the couple that lasted and is still lasting.”

“LOVE their love ❤️.”

“I love how they uplift and compliment each other.”

“❤️ This made my heart smile..”

While many fans gushed over the couple’s love, others brought up how the pair, who has been married for over 15 years, is starting to look alike. One wrote, “They’ve been together so long that they look alike.” Another said, “When you’ve been together so long and really start to look alike❤😍.” An Instagram user took the time to compliment the duo while bringing up their similar features. “Such a good-looking couple 😍 they been together so long they starting to look alike lol.”

Ari Parker and Kodjoe have openly discussed how they’ve kept past issues in their relationship “in-house.” During an interview on T.I.’s “Expeditiously” podcast, the “Addicted” actor admitted although the formula to having a successful relationship is simple, it isn’t easy tackling the pressing matter at hand.

He said, “Life’s not easy, but it’s simple. … You have to be willing to give your partner a chance to f–k up royally and not run for the heels, but to stick it out and grow through the process.”

Kodjoe also revealed why the public hasn’t heard any “major dirt” in his relationship because the couple is very private and tends to deal with their problems accordingly. “I don’t think there’s a lot of major dirt, but we’re also private and we respect each other enough where I would never want to embarrass myself or her or the kids or anybody.”

The couple married in May 2005 and will celebrate their 16th marriage anniversary next month.