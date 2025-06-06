‘She Just Embarrassing Her Son!’: Larsa Pippen Shares New Date Night Photos with Young Basketball Player, Leaving Fans Stunned By Marcus Jordan’s Replacement

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen is ready to walk down the aisle once again as she openly flaunts her love for her new beau, former international basketball player Jeff Coby.

Now their romance has made headlines again — simply because of Larsa’s history with men and their 19-year age gap.

The couple, who have been dating for several months, recently made headlines when Pippen shared an intimate dinner photo on social media on June 5.

Larsa Pippen shares new pics from her date night with young basketball player. (Photos: @larsapippen/Instagram; @JC40A3/X)

The snapshot showed the two lovebirds dressed elegantly in black, with Pippen keeping her caption simple yet telling with just two words: “Us.”

Coby quickly responded in the comments section, writing “Big Love,” signaling the depth of their connection to their followers.

However, not everyone is celebrating this new chapter in Pippen’s love life. When The Shade Room featured the couple as part of their #TSRBaywatch series, social media users didn’t hold back their opinions.

One person wrote, “She just embarrassing her son!!” as someone else said, “Imagine her as your mother.”

The criticism continued with another user commenting, “All these new dudes but still using pippen last name.”

Perhaps the harshest commentary came from someone who said, “She getting passed around like a 40oz at a BBQ in Compton.”

Another person questioned, “Does she have an unlimited basketball player subscription?”

Despite the online chatter, the 31-year-old Coby appears undeterred by public opinion and has made his intentions crystal clear. He wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

During a recent encounter with TMZ paparazzi while walking hand-in-hand with Pippen through a bustling Miami neighborhood in May, the Columbia University graduate made a surprising announcement that caught even Pippen off guard.

Initially, the couple attempted to ignore the cameras and continue their stroll, but Coby desultorily mumbled, “We’re getting married in November 2025.”

He quickly corrected himself, changing the year to 2026.

When the cameraman pressed the couple for clarification, Coby continued.

“We’re getting married. It’s going to be a beautiful marriage. November 2025,” he stated haltingly.

Pippen’s reaction was telling — she looked up at her boyfriend with apparent surprise before covering her face with her hand and closing her eyes in what appeared to be embarrassment.

When asked directly about proposal plans, Coby maintained some mystery, responding, “I can’t tell you when I’m going to propose.”

This potential marriage would mark Pippen’s second trip to the altar.

Scottie Pippen’s ex Wife Larsa has been awarded half of his 401K from the Chicago Bulls. She will receive 50% of the value no matter if it’s still money in the account. If the money is gone, she will take other asset’s. The couple had a prenup but Larsa claims she convinced… pic.twitter.com/8agLoU8B94 — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) June 22, 2023

Her first marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen lasted 19 years and produced four children: sons Scotty Pippen Jr., now 24, Preston Pippen, 21, Justin Pippen, 18, and 16-year-old daughter Sophia Pippen. That union officially ended in December 2021.

Following her divorce, Pippen’s dating life became a frequent topic of public discussion.

At age 45, she entered a relationship with then-23-year-old Detroit Pistons player Malik Beasley in 2020.

Most recently, Pippen spent nearly two years in an on-and-off relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, a former teammate of her ex-husband. Michael was reportedly against his son dating her but tolerated it while they were together.

Contrary to what Michael Jordan recently said, his son, Marcus, and Larsa Pippen tell ET’s @bricesander that he approves of their relationship. pic.twitter.com/OZZHIG51qb — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) July 5, 2023

Their relationship, which began in 2022 and ended in July 2024, also drew criticism due to their 16-year age difference, with Pippen being 48 and Jordan 32. Despite discussions of marriage during their time together, the couple never reached the engagement stage before their relationship ultimately dissolved.

Whether she is dating Pippen, Beasley, Jordon, or Coby, one thing the “Real Housewives of Miami” star doesn’t seem to do is care what others think. She is looking for her forever, and now with Coby by her side, Pippen appears to have found it.