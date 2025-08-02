‘Is a Spa Next?’: Trump’s White House Faces Backlash for $200M Ballroom Construction to ‘Host Major Functions’ As Critics Accuse the President of Turning the Historic Building Into the New Mar-a-lago

The Trump administration has announced a massive $200 million renovation of the State Ballroom in the East Wing of the White House. The blueprint design is finished, and the architects and contractors are ready to go, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building’s entrance,” Leavitt told reporters at the daily press briefing Thursday.

Leavitt called the new plan “exquisite” and said the huge 90,000-square-foot renovation to the historic building will create enough space for 650 people. She said President Donald Trump and his donors will cover the costs. The project is slated to begin in September and should be completed before Trump’s term is over.

The East Room is currently the largest event space at the White House and seats about 200 guests for dinner. NPR reports administrations for decades have erected big fancy tents outside, complete with flooring and chandeliers, when they needed more space.

Trump has long dreamed of the expansion and even called former President Barack Obama in 2010 and offered to build a ballroom for him, according to NPR. Obama officials confirmed Trump offered to build a $100 million ballroom, but that they didn’t take him seriously.

Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles called Trump “a builder at heart” and said that “he has an extraordinary eye for detail.”

In a statement, Wiles also said, according to The Hill, that Trump is “fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserving the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future Administrations and generations of Americans to come.”

Social media didn’t hold back in questioning the changes Trump is making at the White House, many wondering whether Trump was trying to style the iconic symbol of America after his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

But even without adding a new ballroom, Trump has already made his mark on the White House. He’s uprooting the grass in the iconic Rose Garden and installing pavers.

He’s also made some changes in the Oval Office, including outfitting it in gold trim.

Back to the East Wing renovation. After construction starts in September, government workers will have to relocate, Leavitt said, including those in first lady Melania Trump’s office, the visitor and military offices.