‘They’re Terrorists’: White Florida Woman Begs for Cops to Hear Her Side During Arrest for Allegedly Chasing and Attacking Black Children, Calling Them the N-Word, Video Shows

A resurfaced bodycam video from earlier this year shows a woman’s arrest in Florida following a racist outburst in which she chased and attacked several Black children and called them racial slurs.

The footage shows the aftermath of the incident on March 29.

When officers arrived at the scene in a Sarasota community, they immediately took the woman into custody in front of several witnesses. The woman loudly protests her detainment, telling the cop to “shut up” before pleading with the police to state her case.

A body camera video screenshot shows a woman talking to a police officer. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Police Watch)

When she’s placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, she begins tearfully disputing her arrest and begging police to allow her to tell her side of the story.

One officer begins interviewing witnesses who tell them they saw a white woman chase a group of Black children, throw items at them, shove a couple of them, and call them the N-word. The witnesses who saw the attack say they rushed over to stop the woman before calling the police to the scene.

One young Black girl tells police that she was riding her bike when the woman grabbed her by the side of her neck and pushed her to the ground. The child’s guardians also told police the assault left the child with visible scars and bruises.

The footage cuts back and forth from officers taking down witness accounts to conversations with the woman in handcuffs.

At one point, the woman is heard telling an officer that she feels entitled to say the N-word because her children are being raised in the same neighborhood.

“So what happened today? What happened? Why are we here?” the officer asks.

“They’re terrorists,” the woman responds.

She then begins rambling about how she pays taxes and has been to jail, before making other nonsensical statements.

As police read her her Miranda rights and disclose the exact charges that will be filed against her, she begins crying and claiming she hasn’t “done anything wrong,” protests her charges, then starts swearing at and insulting the officers.

“Why am I being charged with anything involving a child?” the woman asks, visibly shocked.

“Because you pushed one child and you pushed another child against the fence,” the officer answers.

“But I have not touched a child! I have not once touched a child!” the woman yells.

During the drive to jail, she continues to belittle the officer driving her to the facility. She also admits that she’s been jailed before for drug possession and has a substance abuse issue.

In the bodycam footage, police stated that they would charge her with two counts of felony child abuse, disorderly intoxication, and resisting arrest.