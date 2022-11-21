‘You Can Absolutely Have a Wonderful Relationship with Your Ex!’: Jason Momoa Responds After Lenny Kravitz Posts Sweet Birthday Pic Kissing Lisa Bonet Following Divorce. Fans React.

Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet and their daughter Zoe Kravitz are the poster family for a healthy relationship despite divorce.

Fans were able to see how much love Kravitz still has for his ex-wife in an Instagram post where he wished her a happy birthday.

The 58-year-old uploaded a black and white photo that showed Bonet in the middle of a kissed cheek sandwich between himself and Zoe.

Zoe Kravitz, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz (Photo: @lennykravitz/Instagram)

“Happy Birthday Mama,” the “Hunger Games” actor wrote.

The photo received over 320,000 likes, with over 2,000 comments filled with fans admiring Kravitz and Bonet’s relationship that surely goes beyond simple co-parents.

“Love’s y’all love, if the world can mimic this, we’d be in a better place and in better times.”



“Real love never dies, just in constant transformation [red heart]”

“Proof that what the media and movies shove down our throats is bulls–t. You can absolutely have a wonderful relationship with your ex!”

Lisa Bonet’s ex Jason Momoa also responded to the message by posting 6 heart emojis. Kravitz replied with a heart and a fist emoji.

Lenny Kravitz’s birthday post to Lisa Bonet. Jason Momoa responds. IG LennyKravtiz

This isn’t the first time Kravitz made fans melt at his maturity, back in March the “It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over” singer uploaded a photo of himself with Bonet’s estranged husband, Jason Momoa, calling the “Aquaman” star his “Brother for life” as they bumped fists while on their motorcycles.

Kravitz and Bonet married when Bonet was just 20 years old in 1987. The couple divorced six years later due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Though they haven’t been publicly romantic since, Kravitz and Bonet still respect each other. In a 2013 interview for “Oprah’s Master Class” on OWN TV Network, Kravitz expressed how great his and his ex-wife’s love story was, noting that they are still best friends regardless of their unsuccessful marriage.

“It was wonderful, and we had Zoe, which is I see now, what it was all about,” Kravitz said. “It was really all about bringing this beautiful child into the planet, and also sharing the love that we had. Zoe’s mom and I now are best friends.”

“It’s interesting because that’s how the relationship started. But, it makes you feel really good when you can do that,” he shared.

Divorce can be a difficult reality for some to grasp, however, it looks as if Bonet and Kravitz figured out a way to maintain an authentic relationship regardless of what took place in the past.